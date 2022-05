Indeed we will forever remain in debt.



But Gen BJ, this was not a first or one of attack. This was one in a series of attacks.



The state should at all times have the first strike; the state can never afford to be reactive.



right after the first strike, there should have been enough squeeze put to ensure a second didn't happen and this young officer would be with his family.



I am sorry, but there is no defense of lethargy.