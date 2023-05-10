What's new

COAS Asim Munir holds key meetings as Oman visit continues

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
31,677
11
32,637
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
12:52 PM | 9 May, 2023





COAS Asim Munir holds key meetings as Oman visit continues

Source: Twitter



ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) Maj.Gen Mattar Salim Al Balushi discussed military ties in a meeting.

The Pakistan Army Chief, who is visiting Oman on an official visit, was received by Gen Mattar at Al Murtafaa Garrison on Monday.
During the meeting, the two sides exchanged viewpoints and discussed various military topics of mutual interest. The meeting was attended by a number of senior RAO officers.
Earlier, Gen. Sultan Mohammed Al Nu’amani, Minister of the Royal Office, received Gen Asim Munir in his office.
During the meeting, the two sides exchanged cordial conversation and discussed various matters of mutual interest. The meeting was attended by the Commander of the Royal Army of Oman and the Ambassador of Pakistan to Oman.
Gen Asim Munir also visited the Maritime Security Centre of Oman. COAS and his accompanying delegation listened to a briefing on the center's roles and efforts to preserve the security and safety of the marine environment in the territorial waters.
They were also briefed on the center's facilities and the modern technologies and systems equipped with it that meet its national duties.
COAS Asim Munir arrived in Oman on Sunday night. Upon his arrival, the Pakistan Army chief was received at A’Seeb Airbase by Maj Gen Mattar Salim Al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), several senior RAO officers, the ambassador of Pakistan to Oman and the Military Attaché of Pakistan’s embassy at Muscat.

@Signalian lolllllllllllllllllllll
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
7,531
-7
11,901
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It literally boils my blood when I see *COAS* before his name.
A person who was brought not by merit but to serve interests of few people.
A murderer of fellow citizens.

He is surpassing Mir bajwa in treachery.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India will never succeed in its nefarious goals: Gen Asim Munir
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
4K
nahtanbob
N
Imran Khan
General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited frontline troops in Rakhchikri Sector of Line of Control (LOC) today.
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
154
Views
8K
Goenitz
Goenitz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Posters praising COAS Gen Asim Munir appear in IIOJK
Replies
6
Views
186
313ghazi
313ghazi
khansaheeb
Army focused on evolving security situation, determined to take battle to terrorists: COAS
2 3
Replies
32
Views
2K
N.Siddiqui
N.Siddiqui
Imran Khan
Lt General Faiz Hameed plans to take early retirement after COAS appointment
2 3
Replies
31
Views
3K
SIPRA
SIPRA

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom