Coalition Intercepts Explosive Drone Headed for Saudi Arabia

Thursday, 17 September, 2020 - 15:00Arab Coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki. SPAAsharq Al-AwsatThe Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone launched towards Saudi Arabia on Thursday.In a statement published on Saudi state news agency SPA, Coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki said the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen had launched the drone at civilian targets in the southern Saudi region of Khamis Mushait.