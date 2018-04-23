What's new

Coalition Intercepts Explosive Drone Headed for Saudi Arabia

Thursday, 17 September, 2020 - 15:00





Arab Coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki. SPA

Asharq Al-Awsat

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone launched towards Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

In a statement published on Saudi state news agency SPA, Coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki said the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen had launched the drone at civilian targets in the southern Saudi region of Khamis Mushait.


https://english.aawsat.com/home/art...ntercepts-explosive-drone-headed-saudi-arabia
 
