Coalition Intercepts Explosive Drone Headed for Saudi Arabia

Thursday, 17 September, 2020 - 15:00
Arab Coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki. SPA
Asharq Al-Awsat
The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone launched towards Saudi Arabia on Thursday.
In a statement published on Saudi state news agency SPA, Coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki said the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen had launched the drone at civilian targets in the southern Saudi region of Khamis Mushait.
