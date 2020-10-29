Coalition Intercepts 5 Houthi Missiles, 4 Drones Targeting Saudi Arabia

15 April, 2021The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said Thursday that it destroyed five ballistic missiles and four explosive-laden drones launched by the Houthi militias toward Saudi Arabia.The missiles and drones aimed to target the southern Saudi city of Jazan.The Coalition said the attempted attacks are a continuation of the Houthis’ systematic hostile attempts to target civilians.It added that it would take necessary operational measures to protect civilians in line with international law.