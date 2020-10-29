What's new

Coalition Intercepts 5 Houthi Missiles, 4 Drones Targeting Saudi Arabia

15 April, 2021

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said Thursday that it destroyed five ballistic missiles and four explosive-laden drones launched by the Houthi militias toward Saudi Arabia.

The missiles and drones aimed to target the southern Saudi city of Jazan.

The Coalition said the attempted attacks are a continuation of the Houthis’ systematic hostile attempts to target civilians.

It added that it would take necessary operational measures to protect civilians in line with international law.


https://english.aawsat.com/home/art...uthi-missiles-4-drones-targeting-saudi-arabia
 
Saudis dont know how to fight and Saudis have no enough weapons


Turkey should send Military Forces to Saudi Arabia to led operations against İran backed terrorists in Yemen

only 50 Turkish UCAVs will be enough for victory in Yemen against İran



as OBAMA , BIDEN also stabbed S.Arabia in back against İran


Egypt and S.Arabia should be friends to Turkey , not enemies
 
