Muhammed45
SENIOR MEMBER
- Oct 2, 2015
- 6,382
- -4
- Country
-
- Location
-
Coalition airbase in Iraq struck by at least 10 rockets, US spokesman confirms, just days before Pope’s historic visit
3 Mar, 2021 09:24
Iraqi Air Force helicopters land at Ain al-Asad airbase in the Anbar province, Iraq (FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A coalition airbase in the western Iraqi province of Anbar has been struck by at least 10 missiles, just two weeks after a rocket attack on US-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor.
On Wednesday, Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the US military in Iraq and Operation Inherent Resolve, confirmed that the Ain al-Asad airbase had been hit by at least 10 indirect fire missiles.
Marotto said that the base, which houses both US and coalition troops, was struck at approximately 7:20am (4:20am GMT). It is as yet unclear if there are any casualties.
An unnamed source from Baghdad Operations Command told Reuters that around 13 rockets were launched from a location eight kilometers (five miles) from the base.
It is the first attack on coalition positions since the US launched airstrikes on Iranian-backed militia in Syria last week.
ALSO ON RT.COMWATCH Iranian missiles rain down on US base in Iraq following Soleimani assassination in newly declassified VIDEO
The base was targeted in January 2020 by Iranian forces, launched in response to the US assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. In total, at least 11 Qiam missiles were fired at Ain al-Asad in the Iranian counterattack, according to the defense secretary at the time, Mark Esper – though CBS’ reporting put the figure at 16, stating that several projectiles had misfired.
Wednesday’s attack comes just two weeks after a rocket attack struck the northern Iraqi city of Erbil, killing an American civilian and injuring others, including US service members.
Despite the deteriorating security situation, which has also seen a suicide bombing in Baghdad, the first big attack in three years, Pope Francis is due to start a three-day visit to Iraq on Friday.
He is set to visit Baghdad, Najaf, Nassiriya, and war-torn Mosul.
Com'on Americans, bring it up. You cannot hide behind a faggot like Biden with his words of peace forever. No where in middle east you would find peace. Every Spot will get hot for you, Biden's stupid move in Syria killing one Syrian Army personnel would cost your forces' cheap lives in Syria also. You just dig your own graves, enjoy
3 Mar, 2021 09:24
Iraqi Air Force helicopters land at Ain al-Asad airbase in the Anbar province, Iraq (FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A coalition airbase in the western Iraqi province of Anbar has been struck by at least 10 missiles, just two weeks after a rocket attack on US-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor.
On Wednesday, Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the US military in Iraq and Operation Inherent Resolve, confirmed that the Ain al-Asad airbase had been hit by at least 10 indirect fire missiles.
Marotto said that the base, which houses both US and coalition troops, was struck at approximately 7:20am (4:20am GMT). It is as yet unclear if there are any casualties.
An unnamed source from Baghdad Operations Command told Reuters that around 13 rockets were launched from a location eight kilometers (five miles) from the base.
It is the first attack on coalition positions since the US launched airstrikes on Iranian-backed militia in Syria last week.
ALSO ON RT.COMWATCH Iranian missiles rain down on US base in Iraq following Soleimani assassination in newly declassified VIDEO
The base was targeted in January 2020 by Iranian forces, launched in response to the US assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. In total, at least 11 Qiam missiles were fired at Ain al-Asad in the Iranian counterattack, according to the defense secretary at the time, Mark Esper – though CBS’ reporting put the figure at 16, stating that several projectiles had misfired.
Wednesday’s attack comes just two weeks after a rocket attack struck the northern Iraqi city of Erbil, killing an American civilian and injuring others, including US service members.
Despite the deteriorating security situation, which has also seen a suicide bombing in Baghdad, the first big attack in three years, Pope Francis is due to start a three-day visit to Iraq on Friday.
He is set to visit Baghdad, Najaf, Nassiriya, and war-torn Mosul.
Coalition airbase in Iraq struck by at least 10 rockets, US spokesman confirms, just days before Pope’s historic visit
A coalition airbase in the western Iraqi province of Anbar has been struck by at least 10 missiles, just two weeks after a rocket attack on US-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor.
www.rt.com
Com'on Americans, bring it up. You cannot hide behind a faggot like Biden with his words of peace forever. No where in middle east you would find peace. Every Spot will get hot for you, Biden's stupid move in Syria killing one Syrian Army personnel would cost your forces' cheap lives in Syria also. You just dig your own graves, enjoy
Last edited: