Coal mine found in Khagrachhari: locals claim

News Desk || risingbd.com​

Published: 18:16, 10 March 2023​

​

Coal mine found in Khagrachhari: locals claimA coal mine, known as black gold, was found at Bama area of remote Gomti of Amtali union of Matiranga upazila of Khagrachhari.On Friday (March 10), it was seen that the local people were digging the soil with a grubber and taking out the coal. They dry that coal and use it for cooking. They claimed that there are such coals in several places.Locals said this coal was found about a year ago while digging the soil for agricultural work in remote hills. Every day people are coming to see the coal mine. They demanded an inspection by experts from the state-run oil and gas exploration company BAPEX.Local farmer Hanif said, “A few years ago, we found coal while digging soil for planting ginger and turmeric. Later, due to curiosity, we collected the coals and set them on fire. When others are told, many are interested and are collecting the coals and using them for family work.Member of Amtali union Parishad Yunus Mia said, “I heard about getting coal in Bama area. If the government extracts coal in a controlled manner, the current energy crisis of the country will be met to some extent.He also thinks that if the matter of obtaining coal in remote hills is found true, it will be a big discovery for the hills.President of the union Awami League Monir Hossain said, “The issue should be scrutinized through the Ministry of Energy and Minerals of the government. If the coal mine is found, employment will be created for the local residents.”Chairman of Amtali union parishad Abdul Gani said, “If necessary steps are taken to examine the availability of coal mines in Bama area, the existing coal shortage in the country will be met. The energy crisis of electricity will also be eliminated.”Khagrachari Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Sahiduzzaman said, “I have heard about getting a coal mine in Gomti Bama area of Amtali union of Matiranga upazila. Locals are also using that coal as fuel.I have asked the concerned Nirbahi Officer to investigate and send a report. After receiving the report, the matter can be confirmed through the concerned ministry.”