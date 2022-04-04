Co-Founder PakWheels Suneel Munj ​

In conversation with tonight’s guest, The Co-Founder of PakWheels, Suneel Sarfraz Munj. What was his journey like? How did PakWheels start? What brought Suneel to Pakwheels? What was PakWheels like before Suneel came on board? When did PakWheels become profitable? What exactly is PakWheels doing? How has the company progressed over time? Who were their competitors and how did they deal with them? How did the Facebook forums get started? Pakistan’s first third-party inspection service, CarSure. What does the CarSure service entail? What do they charge? Why isn't PakWheel used as an escrow service? PakWheels “Sell It For Me” service. Bringing Careem and banks aboard. What does it mean to be a medium? When did they start YouTube? What is the "Sell It For Me" business model? Analysis of the automotive market over the years? Has MG started production here? Has localization been done and how will it increase? Are good quality tires being produced here? Which tires to get? Can we expect new entrants? The 2016-21 automobile policy? What were the policy’s effects? Why have car own rates gone up? Will we be able to localize it? Is it possible to build an electric vehicle ecosystem in Pakistan before the boom? Are any players responsible for slowing this procedure down? How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050?



00:00 Tonight’s guest: Suneel Sarfraz Munj

00:29 Suneel’s Journey!

04:11 The story behind starting PakWheels

04:54 What brought Suneel to Pakwheels?

06:33 What was PakWheels like before Suneel came on board?

07:06 How was running an online business back then?

08:45 When did PakWheels become profitable?

09:08 What exactly is PakWheels doing?

11:30 How has the company progressed over time?

14:03 The competitors!

15:29 How did the Facebook forums get started?

17:14 What is the company’s Aim?

17:38 Pakistan’s first third-party inspection service, CarSure.

17:50 What does the CarSure service entail?

20:20 What do they charge?

21:27 Why isn't PakWheels used as an escrow service?

23:06 PakWheels “Sell It For Me” service.

25:53 Bringing Careem aboard

27:03 Bringing Banks aboard

28:41 What does it mean to be a medium?

31:21 When did they start YouTube?

34:06 What is the "Sell It For Me" business model?

35:29 Analysis of the automotive market over the years?

40:37 Has MG started production here?

42:53 Has localization been done?

44:53 How will localization increase?

46:13 Are good quality tires being produced here?

46:54 Which tires to get?

48:08 Can we expect new entrants?

49:11 The 2016-21 automobile policy?

51:43 What were the policy’s effects?

52:25 Why have car own rates gone up?

1:00:08 Will we be able to localize it?

1:01:27 Is it possible to build an electric vehicle ecosystem in Pakistan before the boom?

1:05:44 Are any players responsible for slowing this procedure down?

1:12:58 How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050?