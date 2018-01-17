What's new

CNS inaugurated Pakistan Navy’s Long Term Evolution (LTE) Network in Karachi.

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,162
2
3,037
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
CNS 2020.jpg

CNS 1.jpg

CNS 2020 3.jpg


Source

http://instagr.am/p/CE9mGfXh5c5/


The Naval Chief also inaugurated Pakistan Navy’s Long Term Evolution (LTE) Network in Karachi.

The Naval Chief, while inaugurating the LTE Network emphasized that LTE technology will greatly enhance Pakistan Navy’s Network Centric Warfare capability and provide information superiority against the enemy in both conventional and asymmetric threat situations. He emphasized on the Commanders at all tiers to optimally utilize this capability taking due cognizance of information security aspects.

@Quwa @Bilal Khan (Quwa)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Pakistan Ka Beta Featured CNS inaugurated new setup of (JMICC) at Karachi Pakistan Navy 2
ghazi52 CNS inaugurated Special Service Operational Training Centre. Pakistan Navy 9
The Ronin CNS inaugurates composite boat workshop at DEW Bangladesh Defence Forum 12
S Featured NUST partnered with Huawei to launch First SDN Project in Pakistan Held by CNS Engineering an author Technology & Science 1
ghazi52 CNS Adm Zafar Mahmood Abbasi presided over Command & Staff Conference at NHQ, Pakistan Navy 1
ghazi52 CNS visited Creek areas during ongoing Maritime Exercise SEASPARK-20. Pakistan Navy 15
ghazi52 CNS attended Indo-Pacific ‘Sea Power Conference’ held in Sydney. Pakistan Navy 1
Champion_Usmani General Xu Qiliang, Vice Chairman - (CMC) China, called on President, PM, COAS, CNS & ACM Strategic & Foreign Affairs 81
ghazi52 CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi is on an official visit to Kenya. Pakistan Navy 2
ghazi52 CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi is on an official visit to United Arab Emirate Pakistan Navy 11

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top