CNS inaugurated new setups of MTC at Gwadar and 21st Air Defense Battalion at Ormara

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited Pakistan Navy installations at Coastal areas and inaugurated new setups of Marine Training Center (MTC) at Gwadar and 21st Air Defense Battalion at Ormara. MTC will provide training to Marine officers from Pakistan Navy and friendly countries. Pakistan Navy Air defence will augment cover to installations at coastal area. Chief of Naval Staff highlighted importance of security of entire coast and Gwadar port w.r.t CPEC. The Admiral reiterated PN's resolve to safeguard maritime interests. While interacting at Makran Coast, Chief of Naval Staff commended officers and men for high morale and commitment to safeguarded maritime boundaries. #CPEC #PakNavy #Gwadar
http://instagr.am/p/CFCNsudBag8/
