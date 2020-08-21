/ Register

CNS inaugurated new setup of (JMICC) at Karachi

    Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi inaugurated new setup of Joint Maritime Information Coordination Center (JMICC) at #Karachi. JMICC is a linkage between Pakistan Navy & International Information Fusion Centres & function to harmonize efforts of #Maritime related organisations for safety & security in country and region. The aim is to provide corresponding response to challenges especially in Economic Zone. Ingenuously developed Information Sharing facilities will ensure fastest communication & cooperation at national & International level. CNS appreciated efforts to develop state of the art system.




     
