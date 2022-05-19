What's new

CNS Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on official visit to Egypt

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi is on official visit to Egypt. During the visit Naval Chief Called-on Commander-in-Chief of Egyptian Navy. Upon arrival at Egyptian Naval Headquarters, the Admiral was received by Commander in Chief of Egyptian Navy and was presented Guard of Honour.

During Call-on with Egyptian Naval Chief, matters of bilateral naval collaboration and regional maritime security were discussed. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi underscored Pakistan Navy’s initiative for ensuring maritime security in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and participation in Combined Maritime Force.

Naval Chief highlighted importance of enhancing cooperation between the armed forces of both the countries through bilateral exercises and training programs. The dignitaries acknowledged the importance of strong military cooperation among the two countries.

Chief of the Naval Staff was given detailed briefing on roles and capabilities of Egyptian Navy. The Admiral also visited onboard Mistral Helicopter Carrier and ENS BERNEES.


1652962773056.png




1652962803727.png




1652962831353.png



It is expected that visit of the Naval Chief will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular.
 

