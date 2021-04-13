CNN's Sanjay Gupta said Dr. Redfield's Wuhan lab accident theory is 'informed'

CNN's Sanjay Gupta breaks with his network and BACKS former CDC director Robert Redfield's 'informed' theory that COVID escaped from Wuhan lab as 'simplest explanation'
CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta has broken ranks with his network to voice support for former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield's belief that the virus that causes COVID-19 most likely escaped accidentally from a lab in Wuhan.
Last month, Redfield opened up in an interview with Gupta for a CNN special, saying he believes an accident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology is the 'most likely' origin for the coronavirus pandemic.
CNN commentators sneered at Redfield's opinion, with the network in one tweet insisting there was 'a lack of clear evidence' for the lab escape theory, but Gupta backed Redfield up in an interview published on Thursday.
He's an experienced virologist. He was also head of the CDC at the time this was happening, which means that in addition to everything that we know, he had access to raw data and raw intelligence that was coming out of China,' Gupta told Mediate's The Interview podcast.
China has furiously denied that coronavirus escaped from its lab, instead placing the blame on a 'wet market' in Wuhan, where live animals could have transmitted the virus to humans.
In his interview, Gupta pointed out that there was also no solid evidence pointing to the wet market as the origin, and questioned the likelihood of that theory.
