CNN: US is "looking into" why young people are getting coronavirus

There are theories that it could be because we know we have a higher proportion of people in the United States and also in Italy who vape

From CNN Health's Jacqueline HowardSource: https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news...0-intl-hnk/h_2fe6383c4ac9154ea1e48cbeafe15a42 US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said the US is looking into why young people in the country are being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus."So far the demography definitely seems to be very different in the United States versus in other countries that saw this hit earlier," US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said on the "Today" show on Monday morning."And we're looking into that," Adams told NBC's Savannah Guthrie.," Adams said. "We don't know if that's the only cause."In New York state so far, more than half of coronavirus cases — 53% — have been among young people between the ages of 18 and 49, Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted on Sunday.