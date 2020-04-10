What's new

CNN: US companies are sticking with China despite rising tensions and pressure from Trum

US companies are sticking with China despite rising tensions and pressure from Trump

CNN Business

Updated 10:37 AM ET, Wed September 9, 2020

(CNN Business)American companies in China are feeling increasingly pessimistic about trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. But very few want to uproot their business in the world's second biggest economy.

Some 92% of respondents to a survey released Wednesday by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai said they were committed to remaining in the country even as the US-China relationship continues to fracture.

According to the findings, more than a quarter of the US firms surveyed said that they expected US-China trade tensions to last "indefinitely," compared to about 17% a year ago. Meanwhile, about a fifth of respondents said they expected the tensions to last for three to five years. That compares with 13% in 2019.

Only around 14% of companies said they thought the issue would be resolved within a year.


"What is likely underpinning this sense of negativity is concern about broader US-China relations," AmCham Shanghai said in a report, which outlined responses from more than 340 companies. The group said it conducted its survey between this June and July, just months after the countries announced an initial trade agreement, but as "a wider chill" began.
The annual survey is conducted among the 1,400 companies that are members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, a non-profit organization which advocates for free trade and aims to promote US-China commercial ties.

Over the last few months, US-China relations have sunk to a historic low as the countries spar over a growing slate of issues, from the origins of the coronavirus pandemic to human rights issues in Hong Kong and Xinjiang to control over technology.

In July, US President Donald Trump ended the United States' special trading relationship with Hong Kong, which in the past had exempted the city from certain tariffs, among other privileges. That month, both countries also ordered each of their consulates closed in Houston and Chengdu.

Last month, Washington sanctioned government officials it accused of undermining Hong Kong's autonomy, including the city's leader, Carrie Lam. Meanwhile, Trump issued executive orders that threatened to ban two popular Chinese-owned apps, TikTok and WeChat, from operating in the United States.

Some 32% of survey respondents said that the souring US-China relationship is affecting their ability to retain staff in China. Some businesses also said they would lower investment in China due to uncertainty about trade issues.

But leaving the country is still largely out of the question — even though Trump ordered them to do so last year and this week mused about "decoupling" the world's top two economies.

China still provides a lot of benefits to businesses that remain on the ground there. Some firms are focused on tapping into the country's growing middle class, while others still rely on the country for manufacturing. In this year's AmCham survey, the proportion of companies that said China had delivered a significant source of their global profits jumped by 9.4%, to 32%.

Almost 79% of companies that responded to the survey said they had no plans to move their investments elsewhere. The few that did named Southeast Asia as their top choice.

Less than 5% of respondents said they planned to return operations back to the United States, making it the "fourth-choice location," according to AmCham.

"American companies still see China's consumer market as a great opportunity," said Ker Gibbs, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, in a statement accompanying the data. He added that the country has recently opened up some industries to foreign firms, including insurance and asset management.

"US businesses in China would like to see the two countries resolve their outstanding issues quickly and reduce tensions," Gibbs added. "A workable cooperative framework for the next decade would be a good place to focus discussions."

www.cnn.com

US companies are sticking with China despite rising tensions and pressure from Trump

American companies in China are feeling increasingly pessimistic about trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. But very few want to uproot their business in the world's second biggest economy.
www.cnn.com www.cnn.com
 
US companies defy Trump’s threats about “decoupling” from China
Businesses ignore ‘decoupling’ threat as economy rebounds, says American Chamber of Commerce

Tom Mitchell
47 MINUTES AGO

US companies are ignoring Donald Trump’s threats to “decouple” from China and repatriate manufacturing, according to a survey of more than 200 companies with operations in the country.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found that fewer than 4 per cent of respondents were relocating some production capacity back to the US. The majority — more than 70 per cent — had no plans to relocate any manufacturing out of China despite higher tariffs from Mr Trump’s long-running trade war with the world’s second-largest economy.

“Covid-19 hit the Chinese economy hard in early 2020, but the recovery was quick,” Ker Gibbs, chamber president, said on Tuesday. “American companies still see China’s consumer market as a great opportunity.” Earlier this week,

Mr Trump reiterated his enthusiasm for “decoupling” the world’s two largest and closely integrated economies. “If we didn’t do business with [China] we wouldn’t lose billions of dollars,” he said. “We will make America into the manufacturing superpower of the world and will end our reliance on China once and for all.”

Mr Trump is putting Beijing at the centre of his re-election battle against Joe Biden, by blaming Chinese President Xi Jinping’s administration for coronavirus and its devastating economic consequences on the US. “Joe Biden’s agenda is made in China,” the US president said at a campaign rally on Tuesday. “My agenda is made in the USA.”

According to the survey, the rapidly deteriorating Sino-US relationship is now the largest concern for American companies, overshadowing for the first time perennial fears about slower economic growth in China, domestic competition and intellectual property protection.

“The geopolitical tension is the number one concern among business operations managers, which is remarkable,” Mr Gibbs said. Mark Gilbraith at PwC China, the professional services firm which helped conduct the survey, said: “US businesses in China would like to see the two countries resolve their outstanding issues quickly and reduce tensions.

“Dynamics caused by the pandemic coupled with uncertainties around the trade tensions, strong local competition and . . . regulatory change have really put management of US multinationals operating in China to the test.”

The Chinese economy has showed signs that it has largely bounced back from the coronavirus pandemic. China’s General Administration of Customs reported this week an almost 10 per cent year-on-year rise in exports last month, underscoring how quickly the country has recovered from the pandemic compared with the US.

China’s total share of global exports has surged over recent months to more than 17 per cent, compared with less than 14 per cent in 2019. China is also continuing to rack up large bilateral monthly trade surpluses with the US — surpluses that Mr Trump expected the two countries’ “phase-one” trade deal, signed in January before coronavirus erupted in central China, would help reduce.

www.ft.com

US companies defy Trump’s threats about ‘decoupling’ from China

Businesses ignore president as economy rebounds, says American Chamber of Commerce
www.ft.com www.ft.com
 
The wise act of Chinese government never sanction US companies in China unlike Trump counterpart , pays off.

Trump is chasing away foreign Investment fund needed to inject into the weak economy. While China do the opposite and more foreign companies view China as a political stable and safe market.

I saw some Chinese out of emotion asking Chinese government to punish US companies in China in retaliation against US act against Huawei. That will be a stupid move if happened.
 
Beast said:
The wise act of Chinese government never sanction US companies in China unlike Trump counterpart , pays off.

Trump is chasing away foreign Investment fund needed to inject into the weak economy. While China do the opposite and more foreign companies view China as a political stable and safe market.

I saw some Chinese out of emotion asking Chinese government to punish US companies in China in retaliation against US act against Huawei. That will be a stupid move if happened.
Yes, companies view China as a safe haven against US gangsterism. More companies will worry about doing business in the US because of politics.
 
