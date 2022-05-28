CNN tries its best to twist Imran Khan's movement

One_Nation
FULL MEMBER
- Sep 3, 2021
- 407
- -2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Using statements from Maliha Lodhi who is a former ambassador and is not supposed to know about any secret communications. For CNN, she is a credible source.
They are trying to make it look like the young supporters have just woken up to IKs message completely forgetting his 2+ decades of struggle and America's decades of track record of interference in Pakistan.
They are trying to make it look like the young supporters have just woken up to IKs message completely forgetting his 2+ decades of struggle and America's decades of track record of interference in Pakistan.
Imran Khan's claims of US conspiracy find a wide audience in Pakistan
Standing atop a truck, thronged by a huge crowd, a visibly enraged Imran Khan repeated the claim that has become a rallying cry for his millions of supporters.
edition.cnn.com