CNN takes interview of terrorist Noor Wali Mehsud the head of TTP.

Well, like i said the gloves are of.

Its America and white race, VS China.

Btw, why is mehsud talking in urdu and not pashto ?
 
There you go. Western and US media showing its true face. Giving air time to anti-Pakistan terrorists. Looks like anyone who targets Pakistanis and talks shit against Pakistan is a hero of Western MSM.

Get ready folks. We are going to see the heroes of the Western world getting free media coverage from now on.

Anyone who still wants to provide military bases to our American "allies"?
 
