A ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, Xinjjaing was brought back from the brink of chaos when bombings and attacks were on monthly if not weekly basis, today's Xinjiang is peaceful, prosperous with booming tourism, it enjoys the highest GDP growth of whole China. Xinjiang has had zero terrorism for many years already, a great achievement.



What happened during the last couples of years around Xinjiang outside China, Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka...terrorist attacks wrecked havoc all aross this general region.



Development needs law and order, that's why Xinjiang became the most developed and wealthiest place in all of central and south Asia, facts speak louder than words.

