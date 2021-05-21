What's new

CNN shamelessly fabricates Pakistan FM Qureshi's statement into anti-semitism

SQ8 said:
That is a very blurry line and unfortunately these lines can be interpreted for advantages - take a look at the origin of the anchor.
Click to expand...
They called out Chinese antisemitism too. You can't say the obvious.
www.timesofisrael.com

Israel accuses Chinese state TV of ‘blatant anti-Semitism’

Host on overseas channel questioned whether US support for Israel was 'traceable to the influence of wealthy Jews in the US and the Jewish lobby'
www.timesofisrael.com www.timesofisrael.com
 
2 Questions to those who are propagating "anti-antisemitic" comments

Are Jews ONLY semitic race .... ???

Are all the Israeli citizen belong to semitic race .... ???
 
First of all, she was trying to shove down the anti-Semitic narrative to the public. Secondly, you and many others don’t even know the meaning of Semitic or Semite people or who were they. All children of Sam, son of prophet Noha, are Semites aka children of Sam.

The Zionists did not only steal wealth and land my friends. They stole the history too.

How can SMQ made an anti-Semitic remark when he’s a Semite himself being a Qureshi.

Its about time people learn the true definition of Semite people and Semitic languages.



Semite, member of a people speaking any of a group of related languages presumably derived from a common language, Semitic (see Semitic languages). The term came to include Arabs, Akkadians, Canaanites, Hebrews, some Ethiopians, and Aramaean tribes. Mesopotamia, the western coast of the Mediterranean, the Arabian Peninsula, and the Horn of Africa have all been proposed as possible sites for the prehistoric origins of Semitic-speaking peoples, but no location has been definitively established.

Semitic:Relating to or denoting a family of languages that includes Hebrew, Arabic, and Aramaic and certain ancient languages such as Phoenician and Akkadian, constituting the main subgroup of the Afro-Asiatic family.
 
Well, great news SMQ. You still have not liberated Kashmir but let's now add another jihad for the Indian loving Pali's. SMQ should know if what he is saying that Jews have such influence then by that measure this should really help with Pakistan being removed from FATF. Ahh well ...
 
Dariush the Great said:
Funny Jews
Click to expand...
It's not funny man. You guys have the oil wells and gas fields to ride out the hard times. Pakistan does not. All they have to do is apply heat through IMF or FATF and watch what happens ...

And honestly if I actually thought this might make a jot of differance then I would be apt to think differant. But I know it will make no differance wharsoever.

By next month SMQ will have moved on to something new ....
 
