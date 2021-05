CNN shamelessly fabricates Pakistan FM Qureshi's statement into anti-semitism

First of all, she was trying to shove down the anti-Semitic narrative to the public. Secondly, you and many others don’t even know the meaning of Semitic or Semite people or who were they. All children of Sam, son of prophet Noha, are Semites aka children of Sam.The Zionists did not only steal wealth and land my friends. They stole the history too.How can SMQ made an anti-Semitic remark when he’s a Semite himself being a Qureshi.Its about time people learn the true definition of Semite people and Semitic languages.Semite, member of a people speaking any of a group of related languages presumably derived from a common language, Semitic ( Semitic languages ). The term came to include Arabs , Akkadians, Canaanites, Hebrews , some Ethiopians, and Aramaean tribes. Mesopotamia , the western coast of the Mediterranean , the Arabian Peninsula , and the Horn of Africa have all been proposed as possible sites for the prehistoric origins of Semitic-speaking peoples, but no location has been definitively established.Semitic:Relating to or denoting a family of languages that includes Hebrew, Arabic, and Aramaic and certain ancient languages such as Phoenician and Akkadian, constituting the main subgroup of the Afro-Asiatic family.