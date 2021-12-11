What's new

CNN producer charged with shocking underage sex crimes

Piotr

Piotr

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2016
996
1
2,849
Country
Poland
Location
Poland
USA:
CNN producer charged with shocking underage sex crimes
11 Dec, 2021 13:32

A CNN producer who worked alongside former host Chris Cuomo has been arrested and charged with luring minors to his home for sexual activity. The accused pedophile wanted to “train” his victims to be “sexually submissive.”
John Griffin, 44, worked alongside disgraced CNN host Chris Cuomo on ‘New Day’, and most recently served as producer for John Avlon, the liberal network’s senior political analyst. Outside of work, however, the Connecticut man’s interests were dark and disturbing, and Griffin was arrested on Friday and charged with three counts of attempting to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.


According to a statement from the Justice Department, Griffin used instant messaging apps last year to contact the parents of minor daughters, persuading them “to allow him to train their daughters to be sexually submissive.”

A “woman is a woman regardless of her age,” he allegedly said.

In June he allegedly told one mother that her nine- and 13-year-old daughters should be “trained properly,” and paid $3,000 for the woman and the nine-year-old to fly from Nevada to Boston. From there he is accused of driving them to his house in Ludlow, Vermont, where “the daughter was directed to engage in, and did engage in, unlawful sexual activity.”

The accused pedophile also targeted two other minors. In one instance last April, he is accused of holding a “virtual training session” where he instructed a mother to undress and molest her 14-year-old daughter. In June he allegedly proposed that another mother bring her 16-year-old daughter to his house for a “little mother-daughter trip,” where the daughter would be abused.

If convicted, Griffin faces between 10 years and life in prison for each count.

CNN has washed its hands of Griffin. In a statement to the Daily Mail on Friday, the network said that it takes “the charges against Mr. Griffin incredibly seriously.”

“We only learned of his arrest this afternoon and have suspended him pending investigation,” a CNN spokesperson added.

https://www.rt.com/usa/542903-cnn-producer-sex-abuse/

CNN producer has been arrested but not Clinton, Trump, Biden and Andrew Windsor.

clinton epstein.jpg


trump epstein.jpg
 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
13,041
6
18,595
There is a lot of evil pedophilia and rape going on in the elite circles from the UK Royals to global elites such as Clintons, Bill Gates, the New York elites.... The same people the Pakistani Neoliberals seem to love and worship..
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
25,564
24
17,940
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.justice.gov

Connecticut Man Indicted for Attempting to Induce Minors to Engage in Unlawful Sexual Activity at Ludlow Residence

www.justice.gov www.justice.gov

Connecticut Man Indicted for Attempting to Induce Minors to Engage in Unlawful Sexual Activity at Ludlow Residence

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced today that John Griffin, 44, of Stamford, Connecticut was arrested today by the Federal Bureau of Investigation after a federal grand jury in Vermont charged Griffin with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity. Griffin will have his initial appearance later today in federal court in New Haven, Connecticut.

According to the indictment, from April to July of 2020, Griffin utilized the messaging applications Kik and Google Hangouts to communicate with people purporting to be parents of minor daughters, conveying to them, among other ideas, that a “woman is a woman regardless of her age,” and that women should be sexually subservient and inferior to men. On these communication platforms, Griffin sought to persuade parents to allow him to train their daughters to be sexually submissive. In June of 2020, Griffin advised a mother of 9- and 13-year-old daughters that the mother’s responsibility was to see that her older daughter was “trained properly.” Griffin later transferred over $3,000 to the mother for plane tickets so the mother and her 9-year-old daughter could fly from Nevada to Boston’s Logan airport. The mother and child flew to Boston in July of 2020, where Griffin picked them up in his Tesla and drove them to his Ludlow house. At the house, the daughter was directed to engage in, and did engage in, unlawful sexual activity.

The indictment also includes specific allegations that Griffin attempted to entice two other children over the internet to engage in sexual activity. In April of 2020, Griffin proposed to engage in a “virtual training session” over a video chat that would include him instructing the mother and her 14-year-old daughter to remove their clothing and touch each other at his direction. In June of 2020, Griffin proposed to a purported mother of a 16-year-old daughter that she take a “little mother-daughter trip” to Griffin’s Ludlow ski house for sexual training involving the child.

The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that an indictment contains allegations only and that Griffin remains presumed innocent until and unless he is convicted of a crime. On each count, Griffin faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. The indictment includes a notice that states the federal government intends to seek the forfeiture of Griffin’s Ludlow house, his Tesla, a Mercedes, and other property that was used in the commission of the charged offenses.

Acting United States Attorney Jonathan A. Ophardt commended the investigatory efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the vital assistance of both the Ludlow, Vermont Police Department and the Henderson, Nevada Police Department.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 2, Guests: 0)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom