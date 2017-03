CNN presenter Reza Aslan sparks backlash after he eats HUMAN BRAIN while filming with Hindu cannibal sect

Reza Aslan's latest episode of his series, Believer, focused on the Aghori sect

They are a tiny and extreme Hindu sect who practice cannibalism in India

He drank an alcoholic drink from a human skull before he was given the brain

Tulsi Gabbard, the only Hindu in Congress, said she was 'very disturbed'

There are around 100 Aghori and their practices condemned by a billion Hindus