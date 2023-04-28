What's new

CNN: Never-before-seen pictures show the White House on the day bin Laden was killed

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
2,128
-2
2,647
Country
United States
Location
United States
Never-before-seen pictures show the White House on the day bin Laden was killed
1682711164409.png

President Barack Obama, center, participates in a meeting in the White House Situation Room to discuss the mission to kill Osama bin Laden. Vice President Joe Biden is next to Obama on the left.

The operation to kill Osama bin Laden was an extraordinary moment in American history.

Newly released photos, obtained from the Obama Presidential Library via a Freedom of Information Act request by The Washington Post, offer a window into the meticulous planning -- and tension -- among the highest-ranking members of the US government, including President Barack Obama, on May 1, 2011.

230428095705-02-obama-bin-laden-raid-new.jpg

Obama addresses members of his national security team in the Situation Room. Air Force Brig. Gen. Marshall Webb is pictured on the right.

230428095737-03-obama-bin-laden-raid-new.jpg

This iconic image is the one most associated with the mission. The president was not supposed to be in this room but decided to relocate there because he felt he needed to see the live feed from a drone over Abbottabad that was showing grainy footage of the raid in progress. (Editor's note: The classified document in front of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was obscured by the White House.)

230428095804-04-obama-bin-laden-raid-new.jpg

Obama shakes hands with Secretary of Defense Robert Gates.

230428095821-05-obama-bin-laden-raid-new.jpg

Obama convenes his national security team in one of the conference areas in the Situation Room.

230428095840-06-obama-bin-laden-raid-new.jpg

Obama listens as his national security team discusses the raid.

230428095921-08-obama-bin-laden-raid-new.jpg

CIA Director Leon Panetta, center, speaks in the Situation Room. On the left is Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. White House chief of staff William Daley is on the right.

230428095938-09-obama-bin-laden-raid-new.jpg

Denis McDonough, deputy national security adviser, leans over to speak with presidential speechwriter Ben Rhodes.

230428100004-10-obama-bin-laden-raid-new.jpg

Clinton listens intently during a Situation Room briefing.

230428100037-11-obama-bin-laden-raid-new.jpg

In the days leading up to the mission, the decision among Obama's national security team about whether to proceed was not unanimous. Ultimately, it was Obama's decision to go ahead.

230428100058-12-obama-bin-laden-raid-new.jpg

Obama meets with Rhodes, senior adviser David Plouffe and Daley following meetings in the Situation Room.

230428100114-13-obama-bin-laden-raid-new.jpg

After the raid, White House staff made preparations for Obama to address the nation.

230428100138-14-obama-bin-laden-raid-new.jpg

White House staff put the finishing touches on Obama's television statement.

230428100202-15-obama-bin-laden-raid-new.jpg

Following the raid, Obama made a series of calls, including to former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, to inform them of the successful mission.

230428100249-16-obama-bin-laden-raid-new.jpg

Obama and his top advisers edit his remarks in the Oval Office.

230428100334-17-obama-bin-laden-raid-new.jpg

Obama reviews his remarks before his televised statement.

230428100456-18-obama-bin-laden-raid-new.jpg

As reports of the operation spread, crowds gathered outside the White House.

230428100545-19-obama-bin-laden-raid-new.jpg

Biden and White House press secretary Jay Carney, left, review Obama's remarks.

230428101056-20-obama-bin-laden-raid-new.jpg

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen celebrates with Biden following the mission

230428101117-21-obama-bin-laden-raid-new.jpg

Senior administration officials listen as Obama addresses the nation.

230428101241-22-obama-bin-laden-raid-new.jpg

"Tonight, I can report to the American people and to the world that the United States has conducted an operation that killed Osama bin Laden, the leader of al Qaeda, and a terrorist who's responsible for the murder of thousands of innocent men, women and children," Obama said.



 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
POLITICO: White House nears unprecedented action on U.S. Investment in China
Replies
0
Views
142
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Vanguard One
Australia could join US, Japan in trilateral military exercises, says White House official
Replies
0
Views
252
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
Dalit
Biden administration blames chaotic Afghan pull-out on Trump
Replies
0
Views
193
Dalit
Dalit
beijingwalker
WHITE HOUSE-LINKED VENTURE CAPITAL FUND BOASTS CHINA WAR WOULD BE GREAT FOR BUSINESS
Replies
0
Views
262
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
ghazi52
Taliban kill IS ‘mastermind’ of Kabul airport attack: White House
Replies
0
Views
140
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom