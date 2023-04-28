CNN: Never-before-seen pictures show the White House on the day bin Laden was killed

Get Ya Wig Split
Never-before-seen pictures show the White House on the day bin Laden was killed
President Barack Obama, center, participates in a meeting in the White House Situation Room to discuss the mission to kill Osama bin Laden. Vice President Joe Biden is next to Obama on the left.
The operation to kill Osama bin Laden was an extraordinary moment in American history.
Newly released photos, obtained from the Obama Presidential Library via a Freedom of Information Act request by The Washington Post, offer a window into the meticulous planning -- and tension -- among the highest-ranking members of the US government, including President Barack Obama, on May 1, 2011.
Obama addresses members of his national security team in the Situation Room. Air Force Brig. Gen. Marshall Webb is pictured on the right.
This iconic image is the one most associated with the mission. The president was not supposed to be in this room but decided to relocate there because he felt he needed to see the live feed from a drone over Abbottabad that was showing grainy footage of the raid in progress. (Editor's note: The classified document in front of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was obscured by the White House.)
Obama shakes hands with Secretary of Defense Robert Gates.
Obama convenes his national security team in one of the conference areas in the Situation Room.
Obama listens as his national security team discusses the raid.
CIA Director Leon Panetta, center, speaks in the Situation Room. On the left is Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. White House chief of staff William Daley is on the right.
Denis McDonough, deputy national security adviser, leans over to speak with presidential speechwriter Ben Rhodes.
Clinton listens intently during a Situation Room briefing.
In the days leading up to the mission, the decision among Obama's national security team about whether to proceed was not unanimous. Ultimately, it was Obama's decision to go ahead.
Obama meets with Rhodes, senior adviser David Plouffe and Daley following meetings in the Situation Room.
After the raid, White House staff made preparations for Obama to address the nation.
White House staff put the finishing touches on Obama's television statement.
Following the raid, Obama made a series of calls, including to former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, to inform them of the successful mission.
Obama and his top advisers edit his remarks in the Oval Office.
Obama reviews his remarks before his televised statement.
As reports of the operation spread, crowds gathered outside the White House.
Biden and White House press secretary Jay Carney, left, review Obama's remarks.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen celebrates with Biden following the mission
Senior administration officials listen as Obama addresses the nation.
"Tonight, I can report to the American people and to the world that the United States has conducted an operation that killed Osama bin Laden, the leader of al Qaeda, and a terrorist who's responsible for the murder of thousands of innocent men, women and children," Obama said.
