CNN investigation shows US, UK troops responsible for dozens of deaths outside Kabul airport last year

CNN investigation shows US, UK troops responsible for dozens of deaths outside Kabul airport last year

An investigation by the Pentagon previously alleged that over 170 people were killed by a suicide blast, despite accounts by survivors and medical personnel to the contrary

By News Desk - February 10 2022
https://media.thecradle.co/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/image-2-1200x675.jpg

Survivors from the violence outside Kabul airport on 26 August, 2021. (Photo credit: Wakil Kohsar/AFP)

On 8 February, CNN released an in-depth investigation raising serious questions about the US government’s account of events that occurred on 26 August outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

On that day, an ISIS suicide bomber blew himself up near the airport’s Abbey Gate, as throngs of Afghan citizens hoped to board a plane out of the country following the Taliban victory against the US-backed occupation.

Over 170 people lost their lives in the bloodshed that followed. After an investigation that lasted three and a half months – based solely on the accounts of US troops – the Pentagon reached the conclusion that all the victims were killed by the blast.

However, accounts from survivors and medical personnel paint a very different picture of that day’s events.

Nineteen witnesses who spoke with CNN said they either saw people being hit by gunfire or were hit by gunfire themselves, as US and UK troops fired on the crowd of people.

“There was no shooting in the air. They were targeting people. It was intentional … In front of me, people were getting shot at and falling down,” 16-year old Nazir told CNN, adding that the shooting began after the explosion.

Another survivor, Noorullah Zakhel, said that the occupation troops “said nothing – they just shot people.”

Accounts from emergency personnel also disprove the Pentagon’s version of events. CNN reports that medical staff and administrators at five different hospitals in Kabul noted the presence of bullet wounds in many of the victims.

A doctor working at Kabul’s Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital told CNN: “There were two kinds of injuries … People burnt from the blast with lots of holes in their bodies. But with the gunshots, you can see just one or two holes – in the mouth, in the head, in the eye, in the chest.”


At the same time, the Italian-run Emergency Surgical Center operating in Kabul released a statement saying they received nine bodies with gunshot wounds in the hours after the explosion.
Two forensic analysts who spoke with CNN also disproved the possibility that so many people could have been killed by a single suicide bomber.

But despite all the evidence, US military officials maintain that no civilians were killed at the hands of its troops, and are instead insisting that the survivors are suffering from a case of “jumbled memories.”

The spokesman for US Central Command (CENTCOM) Captain Bill Urban, told CNN: “The testimony you describe is not inconsistent with the recollections of people with jumbled memories from a concussive event who witnessed trauma and are doing their best to piece together what their brain is unlikely to remember clearly.”

Meanwhile, one of the US investigators claims that while US and UK troops did open fire after the explosion, “none of the bullets hit any Afghans.”
 
A free media scrutinizing it's government. Good.

[Edit] lol, the usual suspects have appeared to attack me once more, and their Pakistani slaves are once again there to defend their honor.
 
That Guy said:
A free media scrutinizing it's government. Good.

A small blurb buried so as to see no daylight. Did any reporter call out CENTCOM/Pentagon spokesperson on this? Don't think so, US media is anything but free.

Free to only toe the military industrial complex and corporatist line and lies.
 
SaadH said:
A small blurb buried so as to see no daylight. Did any reporter call out CENTCOM/Pentagon spokesperson on this? Don't think so, US media is anything but free.

Free to only toe the military industrial complex and corporatist line and lies.

More like US media try to get back on Biden for bitching about them by report such news to embarrass US high authority. US media is selective to report on things they want to report and not true free media.

 
Unfortunately remember there were people climbing over the walls. Blast goes off and no doubt the soldiers start telling people to stay back as 13 soldiers and over 150 Afghans were killed.

 
Beast said:
Why try to divert from US and UK soldiers butcher innocent civilian? HUman right champion? Care for human right of Uyghur? LOL..

Once again, proving why Chinese members have such bad reps on this site.

Since when did I divert? If you wanna be a complete and utter incompetent buffoon, who can't comprehend basic logic, then good luck to you.

@waz @Irfan Baloch

I'm sick and tired of his bad behavior, please do something.

SaadH said:
A small blurb buried so as to see no daylight. Did any reporter call out CENTCOM/Pentagon spokesperson on this? Don't think so, US media is anything but free.

Free to only toe the military industrial complex and corporatist line and lies.

You're free to do so, why wait on reports you don't trust in the first place? The fact that CNN RELEASED A REPORT on it shows it wasn't just a blurb, but once again, feel free to believe what you want.
 
Very unfortunate incident, may Allah curse and destroy ISIS as they used this unfortunate and chaotic situation to launch a suicide bomber, I pray that Allah burn every ISIS fighter and supporter in hell forever.
 

