Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Photos & Multimedia
Political Videos
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
CNN Interview was Planned Attack on Me | Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Thread starter
zeroboy
Start date
44 minutes ago
zeroboy
FULL MEMBER
Sep 24, 2012
1,085
0
1,742
44 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)
Similar threads
Shah Mahmood Qureshi tests positive for coronavirus
Morpheus
Jul 4, 2020
Replies
1
Views
329
Jul 4, 2020
Silverblaze
S
FM Qureshi denies 'secret' Pakistan-India talks with UAE facilitation
HAIDER
Apr 24, 2021
Replies
4
Views
408
Apr 30, 2021
El Sidd
R
Is US Media Losing Control of the Middle East Narrative?
RiazHaq
May 22, 2021
Replies
11
Views
456
May 23, 2021
RiazHaq
R
V
Locked
Ex-IAF Chief On Why Pak General Was "Sweating" At Meet On Abhinandan
Vikki
Oct 29, 2020
2
3
Replies
36
Views
2K
Oct 29, 2020
AgNoStiC MuSliM
The news circulating about Saudia Arabia holding back oil to Pakistan, is absolutely false.
Clutch
Aug 10, 2020
2
Replies
17
Views
2K
Aug 10, 2020
Chakar The Great
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Is caste sentiment part of reason of India's hostile to China?
Latest: GHALIB
1 minute ago
Central & South Asia
PDM wants Army to oust my govt: PM
Latest: El Sidd
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
China's vaccine map: Efficacy of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccines proved again in new trials
Latest: Menthol
2 minutes ago
World Affairs
Elon Musk Cancels Tunnels Projects!
Latest: ZeEa5KPul
2 minutes ago
Americas
The Taiwan Temptation: Why Beijing Might Resort to Force
Latest: Daniel808
2 minutes ago
China & Far East
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Featured
Freedom Network - media watchdog in Pakistan exposed | Shahab ud Din
Latest: El Sidd
4 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
JF-17B Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: Windjammer
7 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
A
JF-17 Thunder - Information Pool
Latest: Abramar
26 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
60 Hours to Glory; A Military Reality Show - PTV News .
Latest: Sabretooth
28 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Upgrading Pakistan’s Special Operations Forces in a cost effective way.
Latest: SSGOPERATOR
43 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
PDM wants Army to oust my govt: PM
Latest: El Sidd
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
Rs1,200 bn irregularities in corona relief: PAC seeks audit report from finance ministry, accounts committee
Latest: FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
9 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Updates
Latest: ghazi52
10 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
China with Pakistan
Latest: ghazi52
14 minutes ago
CPEC
Pakistan Agriculture Developments
Latest: ghazi52
17 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Military Forum Latest Posts
IAF VS PLAAF IN EASTERN LADAKH :Air Marshal B.K. Pandey (Retd)
Latest: serenity
3 minutes ago
Air Warfare
Katmerciler from Turkey confirms contract to deliver 118 Hizir armored vehicles to Kenya
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 6:24 PM
Land Warfare
B
Z-10. Best attack helicopter made by an Asian country so far
Latest: Beast
Today at 4:26 PM
Military Forum
First look at US 6th Gen Fighter Jet
Latest: Deino
Today at 2:25 PM
Air Warfare
China Confirms It Has Its Own UFO Task Force
Latest: KAL-EL
Today at 11:45 AM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
Bangladesh Economic & Infrastructure Development - Updates & Discussions
Latest: DalalErMaNodi
9 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
price disclosure events hurt very much
Latest: Atlas
12 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
J
Indian Army targets AI-powered battle tanks with eye on China
Latest: Jobless Jack
15 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Price disclosure of China's Sinopharm vaccine sparks crisis in Bangladesh
Latest: Atlas
25 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Turkish TRG-300 tiger delivered(combat proven)
Latest: HRK
35 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Photos & Multimedia
Political Videos
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom