CNN finds stranded Uyghur children in China

PeaceGen

PeaceGen

Jun 2, 2012
CNN finds stranded Uyghur children in China
Amnesty International reports that China's policies towards ethnic Uyghur Muslims have split up thousands of families, as some children are prevented from leaving China's Xinjiang region to be with their parents living abroad. The US and other countries have labeled China's treatment of Uyghurs as genocide. Beijing strongly denies the accusations, insisting that its actions are justified to combat religious extremism and prevent terrorism. With permission from Uyghur parents desperate for answers, CNN's David Culver traveled to the heavily surveilled Xinjiang region in search of their children left behind.
The dad of one of these captive kids says on camera "why does a country treat innocent people like this?"
And i think it's a completely valid question.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
That is what happens to separatists. Meanwhile, Xinjiang people getting lovely free housing built by government.

 
PeaceGen

PeaceGen

Jun 2, 2012
these people are far from seperatists.. and free homes are of little comfort if one has to live under oppression, and in fear of being put in concentration camps or other "facilities".
 
striver44

striver44

Jul 25, 2016
What good are free homes when you're separated from your kid and your wife probably fucked by a stranger in camps.

Very evil.
 
PeaceGen

PeaceGen

Jun 2, 2012
Tai Hai Chen said:
I have lived in China in 2019.
Click to expand...
Yet you speak from the comfort of a truly free country.
Even though you post nothing but pro-Chinese-government nonsense, i doubt the Chinese government would let you do that if you were currently living in China. You are not them. They want to see published only what they themselves say.

Tai Hai Chen said:
Nothing you can do about it. Xinjiang separatists are wiped out by PLA.
Click to expand...
(1) These are not separatists
(2) Separatists should be offered self-governance.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
PeaceGen said:
Yet you speak from the comfort of a truly free country.
Click to expand...
Ying and yang. No country is truly free.

globalnews.ca

London, Ont., NICU nurse who travelled to D.C. has been fired ‘with cause’

Kristen Nagle made headlines earlier this month following a publicized trip across the border that went against Canadian government directives to avoid non-essential travel.
globalnews.ca globalnews.ca
PeaceGen said:
(1) These are not separatists
(2) Separatists should be offered self-governance.
Click to expand...
1. Yes they are.

2. Xinjing is autonomous region. They have self governance.


 
B

Beast

Feb 5, 2011
PeaceGen said:
Lol.. CNN? Seriously?
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
PeaceGen said:
My country is. And so is Canada. Plenty of other countries are too.
You white people think everything either black or white. In your Star Wars movie, light side of the force and dark side of the force are separate. In Chinese culture light and dark are mixed. In light there is dark. In dark there is light.


 
