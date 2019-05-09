What's new

CNN contracted by Bangladesh for campaign to promote exports

CNN contracted by Bangladesh for campaign to promote exports
UNB
  • Published at 06:58 pm June 3rd, 2021
CNN

CNN logo Bigstock

Bangladesh's success stories need to be promoted in the global arena and CNN will help reach the global audience

Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute (BFTI), a wing of the Commerce Ministry, has tied up with CNN International Commercial (CNNIC), the US-based news channel’s commercial wing, to promote “Made in Bangladesh” products globally.

According to a statement, both the organizations signed a non-financial understanding on Wednesday to promote different export sectors of Bangladesh on the CNN network.

Achieving the export-oriented growth strategy through public-private collaboration is one of the targets of the deal signed between the bodies.

Bangladesh has shown resilience and kept the country's economy moving forward even as the world economy was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, BFTI said in a statement.

Bangladesh's success stories need to be promoted in the global arena and campaigns themed "Made in Bangladesh" will help reach the global audience of CNN, according to the statement.

The BFTI will implement the campaign under the direct supervision of a steering committee formed by the Commerce Ministry.

Also Read: Budget FY22: 1% cash incentive for apparel exporters to continue

This campaign coordination and fund management will be executed by Spellbound Communications Limited, the local facilitation agency of CNN in the name of Spellbound Leo Burnett, the BFTI said.

Under the 'Made in Bangladesh' campaign, CNN will develop and execute TVC, Blueprint Bespoke Editorial, Promo, Vignettes and a "Made in Bangladesh" theme week.

CNN will also promote five potential export sectors as well as 10 leading export-oriented organisations within the selected sectors.

BFTI chief executive officer (in-charge) Md Obaidul Azam and CNNIC director (sales) Abhijeet Dhar signed the instrument on behalf of their respective sides at BFTI office at Karwanbazar in Dhaka.

As per the deal, CNN will produce television advertisements, promotional audio visuals and prepare a themed week of 'Made in Bangladesh' and others to campaign for Bangladeshi exports.

The Spellbound Communications Limited, the local representative of the CNN, and the BFTI will work together to make the digital campaign a success.

Dual Wielder

Dual Wielder

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
982
3
2,762
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Look at Bangladesh flaunting her monies.. Tell hasina to put in some good words for Pakistan as well.. Thanks
 
F-6 enthusiast

F-6 enthusiast

FULL MEMBER
Feb 27, 2021
424
0
679
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
good i guess, BD should have a stronger lobby in washington and fund some 'think tanks' like brookings, heritage foundation,Council on Foreign Relations etc. And donate money (speaker fees ) to politicians on both sides. @Bilal9.

Some CNN programmes were really good like Anthony Bourdain (RIP). Euronews does segments on sustainable framing in Africa and Asia. Aljazeera makes the best documentaries.
Anyway , CNN is the propaganda arm of DNC and DCCC (i despise the RNC just as much , but RNC doesn't pretend to be nice) , so viewership will be limited to the well off ,suburban liberal viewers which isn't a bad thing to be honest.
 
Last edited:
