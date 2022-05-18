Cnergyico Refinery shut down on cash flow concerns​

Byco is a diseased unit, it is a money laundering scheme.

Unit purchased for 400 million sold to Singapore company for unknown amount, bought again for 2.2 billion with 50% from the banks.

Operating is is a Loss. Hence the company is bringing another decommissioned unit and will take in billions of dollars in profit.



Plus they have been importing refined diesel under crude and passing it through the units claiming refinery margins and crude import subsidy.



Rest of the Small thefts are a different thing