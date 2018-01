Fast Attack Long Range Craft

Combattante FS 56

The Combattante FS56, evolution of sea proven CMN Combattante III class, is a Fast Attack, Long Range Craft, able to perform with a high level of efficiency the tasks required by a Patrol Missile Boat mission’s profiles.

Missions

> Fast strike against surface or coastal targets

> Coastal and off-shore patrolling : Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR)

> Interception of narcotics, smuggling and illegal immigration

> Interception of enemy forces

> Economic Exclusive Zone (EEZ) monitoring & surveillance

> Naval and law enforcement application

> Integration to a naval task force

> Support to Land Forces actions operations

Performance and Competitive Features

> Combine speed, long range and fire power with optimization of acquisition cost

> Compact and multifunction vessel, capable of high performances

> Stealth aspect

> Perfect 360° view all around the vessel

> 360° free firing arc

Main Characteristics

> Length Overall : 56.00 m

> Beam Overall : 8.20 m

> Maximum draught : 2.70 m

> Maximum speed : 38 Knots

> Range at 15 Kts : 2500 NM

> Crew : 32

> Fuel : 82 m3

> Fresh water : 8 m3

> Hull : Steel

> Superstructure : Aluminium

> Classification : BUREAU VERITAS

Main Equipment & Auxiliaries

> Two main generating sets

> One emergency generating set

> Four high speed diesel engines

> Four Fixed Pitch Propellers (FPP)

> One Compact Mast (Cmast ©)

Typical Mission Systems

> One Combat Management System with Data Link

> One Combined Surveillance Radar + IFF

> One Fire Control Radar

> One Electro-optical fire control system

> One Primary Gun: 76MM or 57 mm

> Two Short Range Air Defence Missile System or one secondary Gun (40 mm)

> Two remote controlled side guns (up to 30 mm)

> One Surface to Surface Missile System

> One Decoy Launching System

> One R-ESM and one C-ESM

> One Integrated Naval communications

> GMDSS

> One Integrated Navigation System

