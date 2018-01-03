CMN Hands Over 2nd And 3rd Batches Of HSI32 Interceptors To Royal Saudi Navy

French Shipyard CMN handed over the second and third batches of HSI32 Interceptors for the Royal Saudi Navy. The delivery ceremony took place September 20, 2020 in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

About CMN HSI 32 Interceptor

