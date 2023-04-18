CM Yogi going to possibly Kill a few Muslims

JackTheRipper said: yogi khud hi barra harami lagta hai Click to expand...

Such people would alter the broken political structures if you asked me.Despite the fact that I am personally aware that Yogis are not well-liked in Pakistan, if someone performs admirably, I won't think twice to give them praise.People genuinely don't understand why certain BJP leaders are successful; I'll offer several examples:BJP of Delhi leaders is a bunch of jokers; they got many opportunities during the past few decades but have not made any major improvements while doing corruption. In the same case with Karnataka, most are the Ch**tiye corrupted BJP leaders.However, the scenario in UP was simply different; it was a paradise for several criminals. several Bollywood political films are based on those criminal leaders who are from UP.The current government is punishing many criminals, therefore, there is not as much criminal activities as there was before the BJP's six-year rule.If such action results in a favorable outcome for the state, it is impossible to argue against it.