CM Yogi going to Kill 61 Muslims

61 Mafia on the radar history sheeter criminals list is ready cm yogi plan to clean crime in uttar ptradesh ntc
After Atiq Ahmed, the Yogi government is now going to run a mafia cleaning campaign. For this, a list of 61 mafia is being prepared, which is yet to be approved by CM Yogi. According to Special DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar, the UP Police has made a list of 50 mafia by the government and 11 at the police headquarters level by marking liquor mafia, animal smugglers, forest mafia, mining mafia, education mafia etc. From eliminating his gang, a target has also been set to confiscate his property worth 500 crores. According to Prashant Kumar, names can be increased in this list in future. Let’s take a look at some of the prominent names in this list-
Sudhakar Singh, Pratapgarh: The name of Sudhakar Singh, a resident of Sultanpur, is in the list of top 61 mafia. Sudhakar is a liquor mafia. He is the biggest smuggler of illegal liquor in Pratapgarh, Sultanpur and nearby districts. Last year, the police had recovered illegal liquor worth crores from his bases. The police had kept a reward of one lakh against Sudhakar. Now Sudhakar is in jail.
Guddu Singh, Kunda: Sanjay Pratap Singh alias Guddu Singh, a resident of Pratapgarh’s Kunda, is a liquor mafia. Last year, the police had recovered liquor worth about Rs 12 crore from Jhajha Ka Purwa of Hathigawan. Even before this, liquor was seized at various places. In all these cases the name of Sanjay Singh alias Gaddu Singh came to the fore. This too is in jail.
Gabbar Singh, Bahraich: The next name in the list is Devendra Pratap Singh alias Gabbar Singh, accused of 56 cases like loot, murder, dacoity, land grabbing. Gabbar Singh, has a prize of one lakh and is also a district panchayat member. There are cases against Devendra Pratap Singh alias Gabbar Singh under serious sections in many districts including Faizabad, Gonda, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Bahraich. On March 27, 2020, in a program organized in Bahraich, after the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath climbed on the stage, the difficulties of Gabbar, who came in the discussion, increased continuously.
Udham Singh, Meerut: Udham Singh’s name was already included in the top 25 list in Yogi Sarkar Part-1. This time also his name is in the list of mafia. Apart from Meerut, his gang used to commit murder by looting, dacoity, extortion and betel nut in the districts of West UP. At present, he is lodged in Unnao jail.
Yogesh Bhadaura, Meerut: Udham Singh’s biggest opponent is Yogesh Bhadaura, a notorious criminal from Meerut. Bhadaura is the leader of Gang D75. He is a resident of Bhadaura village of Meerut. There are 40 cases registered against him under serious sections like robbery, murder, kidnapping, Arms Act and gangster. Bhadaura is lodged in Siddharth Nagar Jail. Yogesh was also in the top 25 list.
Badan Singh Baddo: This criminal looks like a Hollywood actor in his lifestyle and appearance. Mafia Badan Singh Baddo of western UP is hiding in some corner of the world. More than 40 cases of murder, extortion, loot and dacoity have been registered against Baddo in many states including UP. At present, a reward of 2.5 lakh has been declared on him. Baddo is absconding since 2019. Baddo has included his name in the list of top 25 mafia.
Ajit Chowdhary Akku: Moradabad’s mafia Ajit Chaudhary is famous by the name of recovery brother. There are 14 cases against him including murder, robbery, extortion.
Dharmendra Kirthal: There are 49 cases registered against the infamous Kirthal of Baghpat. There are more than 15 cases of murder in these. He was arrested by STF on 2021 from Dehradun.
Sunil Rathi: The infamous Sunil Rathi, a resident of Baghpat, is one of the biggest mafia in western Uttar Pradesh. Rathi is lodged in Mandoli jail. Sunil Rathi is that person, on whose crime history even the change of governments never made any difference. Governments kept coming and going, but, Sunil Rathi managed to maintain his supremacy and dominance. Whether it is inside the jail or outside the jail. Rathi had killed the infamous Munna Bajrangi in the Baghpat jail during the Yogi government itself. Rathi was also in the list of top 25 mafia.
Abhishek Singh Honey aka Poison: Abhishek Singh Honey alias Jahar is a notorious criminal of Varanasi. He is the leader of the ID-23 gang. Poison is a resident of Pandeypur in Varanasi. Two dozen cases of murder, robbery and extortion are registered against him in Varanasi.
Nihal aka Bacha Pasi: D-46 gang leader Nihal Kumar alias Bacha Pasi, a resident of Dhumanganj, Prayagraj, has more than two dozen cases registered against him. He was first booked under the Excise Act, after which the child became famous in the world of Jarayam when his name appeared in the Kala Ghoda shootout in Mumbai in 2006. This shootout turned Bacha Pasi into Bacha Bhai. At present the child Pasi is absconding.
The mafia of Gorakhpur is also in the list
Rajan Tiwari: Originally a resident of Sohgaura village in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Rajan Tiwari was once a companion of Shri Prakash Shukla. Rajan Tiwari’s name is inscribed on the top in the world of Jarayam in UP and Bihar. Rajan Tiwari has been an MLA twice in Bihar. Just before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rajan had taken the membership of BJP in Lucknow. There was a lot of controversy over this, after which he was sidelined. Earlier, Rajan had joined BSP in 2016.
Sudhir Kumar Singh: BSP leader and former block chief of Piprauli in Gorakhpur district and mafia Sudhir Singh has a long list of criminal cases. In the last assembly elections, Sudhir was the BSP candidate from Sahjanwan assembly constituency. There are 26 cases registered against him including attempt to murder, murder.
Vinod Upadhyay: Gorakhpur’s criminal Vinod Upadhyay has 25 cases registered against him in different police stations including extortion, extortion, attempt to murder. Presently he is lodged in Fatehgarh Jail.
List full of BSP-SP leaders
Rizwan Zaheer: SP leader and former MP Rizwan Zaheer is a resident of Balrampur. According to police records, 14 cases are registered against former MP Rizwan Zaheer. There are serious allegations including murder and rioting.
Dilip Mishra: Dilip Mishra of Prayagraj has been a leader of BSP and SP, at present he is lodged in Fatehgarh Jail. On July 12, 2010, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi was attacked with a remote bomb hidden in a scooty in Bahadurganj under Kotwali city of Prayagraj, in which Dilip Mishra was the main accused. Dilip Mishra’s name was also in the list of top 25 mafias.
Anupam Dubey, Farrukhabad: There are 41 cases registered against BSP leader Anupam Dubey. In the year 1996, Gursahaiganj Kotwali in-charge of Kannauj, Ramniwas Yadav was shot dead in a train. Anupam Dubey came into limelight because of this murder case.
Haji Iqbal: Mining mafia Haji Iqbal alias Bala, a resident of Saharanpur, is a former MLC and is also a director in the company that bought three sugar mills in Lakhimpur Kheri, Gorakhpur and Sitapur. A case has also been registered against him in Lucknow’s Gomtinagar police station under the Companies Act and other sections.
Bachchu Yadav: Bachchu Yadav, a resident of Azad Nagar under Krishna Nagar police station in Lucknow, used to sell marijuana earlier, but in no time, 25 cases including extortion and robbery were registered against him. At present the child is absconding.
Jugnu Walia: Jugnu Walia, a close aide of mafia Mukhtar Ansari, is a resident of Chandan Nagar under Alambagh police station in Lucknow. A dozen cases are registered against him. At present Jugnu is absconding.
Lallu Yadav: Lallu Yadav, a resident of Rajajipuram area of Lucknow, is the uncrowned king of the world of crime. In criminal life, Lallu Yadav is named in 12 cases like murder, attempt to murder, illegal possession, gangster and assault, besides Goonda Act. Currently in jail.
These criminals are also included in the list
Apart from these, Mukhtar Ansari, Brijesh Singh, Tribhuvan Singh, Khan Mubarak, Salim, Sohrab, Rustum, Bablu Srivastava, Lumesh Rai, Kuntu Singh, Subhash Thakur, Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, Munir are included in the list of criminals.
Lucknow jail is full of mafia
Many mafias present in the list are in jails. Talking about Lucknow jail alone, more than one mafia is present here. Umar, son of Mafia Atiq lodged in Lucknow’s Gosaiganj jail, and Sanjeev Jeeva, a notorious criminal from western Uttar Pradesh, besides Abhishek Singh alias Babu, Ehshan Ghazi, Bihar’s criminal Firdaus, Raju alias Tauheed, CMO murder case Anand Prakash Tiwari, Rajesh Tomar, Javed Iqbal and Asif Iqbal have been listed. Apart from this, monitoring of 11 others has also been increased. There are about 4500 prisoners in the jail. In which there are 85 and 3815 others including 600 prisoners, terrorists and dreaded criminals.
I am aware that Muslim community members will undoubtedly cry if a criminal from their community is slain.
I'll ask that the state governments of all Indian states create lists like this and follow the same guidelines.
And who wants to cry about it, let them cry..