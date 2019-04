CM Usman Buzdar announces ban on polythene bags in PunjabWeb Desk On Apr 29, 2019 Last Updated Apr 29, 2019LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday announced ban on polythene bags and directed for cleanliness in Lahore and other cities of the province, ARY News reported.He announced this while chairing a meeting to review performance of the Lahore Waste Mangement Company and cleanliness arrangements in other cities.Sardar Usman Buzdar directed to form a high-level committee headed by Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government (LG) Muhammad Basharat Raja regarding the ban on polythene bag.The committee would present a comprehensive recommendations regarding ban on polythene bags.The Punjab chief minister expressed anger over ineffective arrangements for cleanliness in Lahore and big cities. “It is rueful that garbage is visible despite disbursement of funds.”He demanded results in the form of cleanliness.Usman Buzdar also decided to run a special campaign for cleanliness in Lahore.Read More: Rs270 mn released for cleanliness in Dera Ghazi Khan: CM BuzdarSeparately, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan called on the Punjab CM in Lahore.The chief minister said that attention was being paid to the provision of healthcare and educational facilities in backward areas.Nadeem Afzal Chan said that Punjab was moving towards durable development and Usman Buzdar was genuinely working for public welfare.