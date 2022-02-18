What's new

CM to visit Dubai

CM to visit Dubai


APP
FEBRUARY 18, 2022


Usman-Buzdar-5


LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would proceed to Dubai on Saturday on a three-day visit where he would be the chief guest at the agreement-signing ceremony for resuming construction of Mubarak Centre with the Dhabi Group.

He would also hold meetings with high officials of Dhabi Group. The chief minister said that the Mubarak Centre would promote trade and economic activities while the agreement would encourage foreign investment to create more job opportunities in the province.


