CM Punjab Usman Khan Buzdar destroy PTI in Punjab | No Real Development, Bad Governance | Weak politics

M.SAAD said: Goodluck to PTI in winning a single seat from Punjab in next elections...Unless heavily rigged offcourse.

Norwegian said: So PMLN wins majority from Punjab without rigging?

Whining and crying Lahore (and I am from Lahore) does not equate to all of Punjab.Buying votes is apparently not 'rigging'.Didn't you hear another former bestest PM, Yusuf Raza Gillani, son talk about how buying senate votes is his 'democratic right'?That's the problem - there are so many people, businesses, bureaucrats and their relatives on the corrupt politician titty, that they will absolutely support a return to the days of khata hai tau lagata bhi hai.So long as this small group of people keeps minting money through corrupt practices, the rest of the country be damned.