CM Punjab Usman Khan Buzdar destroy PTI in Punjab | No Real Development, Bad Governance | Weak politics

AsianLion

AsianLion

CM Punjab Usman Khan Buzdar destroying PTI in Punjab | No Real Development, Bad Governance | Weak politics

Following Videos explain why: Federal Government owes Punjab billions of rupees which it has not given yet. Lahore living in darkness, no infrastructure and road development, waste problem has started in Paris Lahore.:

(1)

(2)

(3)
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

Local development is the job of local governments not provincial CM
 
Areesh

Areesh

Just 2.5 years of slightly poor governance and these Lahoris are whining about it

Here Pee Pee Pee is sitting or rather occupying Karachi for last 13 years with literally zero development and these guys expect Karachiites to not complain about it
 
M.SAAD

M.SAAD

Typical Naswari logic..

Whenever someone points a finger towards PTI, start dragging PMLN in..

Fact is that PMLN did a lot of development works in Punjab also in the twin cities and its shown on ground!!


PTI has done zlitch!! 0. And you expect people to elect this Lota party in next elections?

Youre living in fools paradise mate, not gonna happen..
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

Development work such as 200 billion Rs orange train in Lahore? :D
That's because only local govts can do development and its elections are due in September this year.
Yes. If people can elect many times lota PMLN and PPP what's stopping them from re electing PTI?
Then PTI will win through rigging. Simple.
 
M.SAAD

M.SAAD

A person who's party took the longest time 4+ years to build BRT peshawar and the most experience Metro bus project in the world (still not fully operational yet) should not be pointing fingers towards others development projects.



Typical Naswari spotted.

Btw, Main Sheikh Rasheed ko apna chaprasi bhi na rakhon kehne wale ne aaj usse chaprasi to nhi lakin Interior Minister bna diyaa ;)
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

Whining and crying Lahore (and I am from Lahore) does not equate to all of Punjab.
Buying votes is apparently not 'rigging'.

Didn't you hear another former bestest PM, Yusuf Raza Gillani, son talk about how buying senate votes is his 'democratic right'?

That's the problem - there are so many people, businesses, bureaucrats and their relatives on the corrupt politician titty, that they will absolutely support a return to the days of khata hai tau lagata bhi hai.

So long as this small group of people keeps minting money through corrupt practices, the rest of the country be damned.
 
