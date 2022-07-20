CM Punjab Runoff elections 22 July

shahbaz baig said: What if PTI Wins punjab?

We all are living in a heaven of fools. This parliamentary system will never work for pakistan, I wish PTI wins in federal with two third majority and make presidential system for pakistan. Click to expand...

They will never win 2/3 majority not because people won't vote for them, it's the establishment that rigs elections to ensure the former government remained weak, it's in their best interests to keep the country divided that's why they keep bailing out their own monstrous creation like Sharifs, Bhutto/zardari, MQM etc..Establishment needs to be purged from the country, had this been the case prior we woundn't have these corrupt dynasties plundering the country., or opportunities for themselves selling our sovereignty for kickbacks, Bajwa's treason alone dwarfs Mir Zafar and Mir Sadiq.