CM Punjab Runoff elections 22 July

News are coming from official sources that PTI + PMLQ alliance has reached the support of 186 MPAs required to make Parvez Ilahi next CM Punjab.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549820192821334017

Congratulations to all Pakistanis who voted in recent by elections of Punjab. You have successfully defeated combined forces of Bootism, Jiyalaism and Patwarism aka horse trading in Pakistan.

@Wood @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @SBD-3 @Mav3rick @Musafir117 @POPEYE-Sailor @Waterboy @Abdul Rehman Majeed @Champion_Usmani @SaadH @VCheng
 
Norwegian said:
News are coming from official sources that PTI + PMLQ alliance has reached the support of 186 MPAs required to make Parvez Ilahi next CM Punjab.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549820192821334017

Congratulations to all Pakistanis who voted in recent by elections of Punjab. You have successfully defeated combined forces of Bootism, Jiyalaism and Patwarism aka horse trading in Pakistan.

@Wood @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @SBD-3 @Mav3rick @Musafir117 @POPEYE-Sailor @Waterboy @Abdul Rehman Majeed @Champion_Usmani @SaadH @VCheng
Click to expand...

There is many a slip between the cup and the lip.
 
Norwegian said:
News are coming from official sources that PTI + PMLQ alliance has reached the support of 186 MPAs required to make Parvez Ilahi next CM Punjab.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549820192821334017

Congratulations to all Pakistanis who voted in recent by elections of Punjab. You have successfully defeated combined forces of Bootism, Jiyalaism and Patwarism aka horse trading in Pakistan.

@Wood @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @SBD-3 @Mav3rick @Musafir117 @POPEYE-Sailor @Waterboy @Abdul Rehman Majeed @Champion_Usmani @SaadH @VCheng
Click to expand...

Its premature to celebrate early these Black sheep's will still leave no stone unturned until they get thier way, let's see what transpires in a few days time.
 
koolio said:
Its premature to celebrate early these Black sheep's will still leave no stone unturned until they get thier way, let's see what transpires in a few days time.
Click to expand...
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
There is many a slip between the cup and the lip.
Click to expand...
Dual Wielder said:
Don't count your chickens before the egg hatch.. 22nd will be the decider, then if all goes to well then it's time to purge the traitors.
Click to expand...
All MPAs are now locked up at a hotel in Lahore. They won't be coming out until two days later when voting is about to take place for next CM Punjab
 
1658344709872.png


Norwegian said:
All MPAs are now locked up at a hotel in Lahore. They won't be coming out until two days later when voting is about to take place for next CM Punjab
Click to expand...
شرم کا مقام ہے لعنت ہو ایسی سیاست پر
 
shahbaz baig said:
What if PTI Wins punjab?
We all are living in a heaven of fools. This parliamentary system will never work for pakistan, I wish PTI wins in federal with two third majority and make presidential system for pakistan.
Click to expand...

They will never win 2/3 majority not because people won't vote for them, it's the establishment that rigs elections to ensure the former government remained weak, it's in their best interests to keep the country divided that's why they keep bailing out their own monstrous creation like Sharifs, Bhutto/zardari, MQM etc..

Establishment needs to be purged from the country, had this been the case prior we woundn't have these corrupt dynasties plundering the country., or opportunities for themselves selling our sovereignty for kickbacks, Bajwa's treason alone dwarfs Mir Zafar and Mir Sadiq.
 
Dual Wielder said:
They will never win 2/3 majority not because people won't vote for them, it's the establishment that rigs elections to ensure the former government remained weak, it's in their best interests to keep the country divided that's why they keep bailing out their own monstrous creation like Sharifs, Bhutto/zardari, MQM etc..

Establishment needs to be purged from the country, had this been the case prior we woundn't have these corrupt dynasties plundering the country., or opportunities for themselves selling our sovereignty for kickbacks, Bajwa's treason alone dwarfs Mir Zafar and Mir Sadiq.
Click to expand...
It is not actually establishment, it is in reality CIA + Zardari.
But what is so called Number one agency "ISI" is doing? This should be the real question, ISI is still pretending that they don't have any clue "USA wants to break Pakistan with the help of Pakistan".
 

