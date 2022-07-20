CM Punjab Runoff elections 22 July

News are coming from official sources that PTI + PMLQ alliance has reached the support of 186 MPAs required to make Parvez Ilahi next CM Punjab.
Congratulations to all Pakistanis who voted in recent by elections of Punjab. You have successfully defeated combined forces of Bootism, Jiyalaism and Patwarism aka horse trading in Pakistan.
@Wood @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @SBD-3 @Mav3rick @Musafir117 @POPEYE-Sailor @Waterboy @Abdul Rehman Majeed @Champion_Usmani @SaadH @VCheng
Congratulations to all Pakistanis who voted in recent by elections of Punjab. You have successfully defeated combined forces of Bootism, Jiyalaism and Patwarism aka horse trading in Pakistan.
@Wood @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @SBD-3 @Mav3rick @Musafir117 @POPEYE-Sailor @Waterboy @Abdul Rehman Majeed @Champion_Usmani @SaadH @VCheng