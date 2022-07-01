CM Punjab election on 22nd july : Supreme court

Acetic Acid said: They don't have Choice

Hamza abused power for 2 months though illegal election.



Neutrals want to legitimize hamza so they'll try their best in 17th july By-election.



Tough time ahead for PTI Click to expand...

Exactly, that was the only legitimate option left. I mean we have 'rigging is normal' attitude.. but never before mistrust on judiciary, judicial commission, etc. add on is PTI supporting journalists and politicians are keep blaming neutrals and saying PDM is just a pawn. So, all the mess is pointed at neutrals instead of PDM or courts. Hence, for face saving, CM election is held after MNA's election.SC mustn't declare Hamza as CM but Buzdar. Bit it is our typical mentality ''' sulah kar lo ji.. kuch lo aur kuch do,, aur mamla khatam karo.. matti pao'''... Merit is not followed and that is why no one gives our courts precedents in their country's courts. Instead, other country's courts would save themselves from what not to do to be like Pakistan's judiciary..