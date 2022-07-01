What's new

CM Punjab election on 22nd july : Supreme court

Goenitz

Goenitz

at least it will settle the temperature and crisis... now just rigging is the remaining issue. Waht do u say? neutrals did it? as everyone (judiciary, EC, etc) was getting exposed/naked in supporting Hamza.!!
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

Goenitz said:
at least it will settle the temperature and crisis... now just rigging is the remaining issue. Waht do u say? neutrals did it? as everyone (judiciary, EC, etc) was getting exposed/naked in supporting Hamza.!!
They don't have Choice
Hamza abused power for 2 months though illegal election.

Neutrals want to legitimize hamza so they'll try their best in 17th july By-election.

Tough time ahead for PTI
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

I don't have an ounce of trust left in any institution of Pakistan.

To whom it may concern:

If you don't like honest/patriot countrymen, just drop a bomb on us and be done with it.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

IceCold said:
Kya chutyapa ha?
Of elections are invalid ho can this basori wala be cm? If anyone it should be Buzdar who should be the interim CM not this harami kookri.
Saray milkay humko pagal bana rahay hain
 

Goenitz

Goenitz

Acetic Acid said:
They don't have Choice
Hamza abused power for 2 months though illegal election.

Neutrals want to legitimize hamza so they'll try their best in 17th july By-election.

Tough time ahead for PTI
Exactly, that was the only legitimate option left. I mean we have 'rigging is normal' attitude.. but never before mistrust on judiciary, judicial commission, etc. add on is PTI supporting journalists and politicians are keep blaming neutrals and saying PDM is just a pawn. So, all the mess is pointed at neutrals instead of PDM or courts. Hence, for face saving, CM election is held after MNA's election.

SC mustn't declare Hamza as CM but Buzdar. Bit it is our typical mentality ''' sulah kar lo ji.. kuch lo aur kuch do,, aur mamla khatam karo.. matti pao'''... Merit is not followed and that is why no one gives our courts precedents in their country's courts. Instead, other country's courts would save themselves from what not to do to be like Pakistan's judiciary..
 
Jango

Jango

Goenitz said:
Bit it is our typical mentality ''' sulah kar lo ji.. kuch lo aur kuch do,, aur mamla khatam karo.. matti pao'''...
Cannot agree with this more.

This whole fiasco reeked of sulah kar lo, koi nhn khair hai.

It's like when someone hits your car on the road, everyone says koi nhn janay do, thora sa damage hai, sulah kar lo.

Law be damned, sulah kar lo, ab Hamza aa hi gaya hai to bas rehne hi do, koi nhn 17 din ki hi baat hai.

What a joke.

When IK dissolved the assembly, tab it was all to be done very constitutionally, letter of the law and all, but here it's nazriya-e-zarurat.
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

Goenitz said:
Exactly, that was the only legitimate option left. I mean we have 'rigging is normal' attitude.. but never before mistrust on judiciary, judicial commission, etc. add on is PTI supporting journalists and politicians are keep blaming neutrals and saying PDM is just a pawn. So, all the mess is pointed at neutrals instead of PDM or courts. Hence, for face saving, CM election is held after MNA's election.

SC mustn't declare Hamza as CM but Buzdar. Bit it is our typical mentality ''' sulah kar lo ji.. kuch lo aur kuch do,, aur mamla khatam karo.. matti pao'''... Merit is not followed and that is why no one gives our courts precedents in their country's courts. Instead, other country's courts would save themselves from what not to do to be like Pakistan's judiciary..
It'll be quite difficult for both sides in elections on 17th

But PTI have 2 advantages
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

Jango said:
Law be damned, sulah kar lo, ab Hamza aa hi gaya hai to bas rehne hi do, koi nhn 17 din ki hi baat hai.
exactly... it is our national trait.. you can observe easily.. We don't compliment our children or spouses but with a little taunt or pinching.. We always try to BALANCE (praise and then insult/taunt) for God knows the best. Except, we suck up to higher table and praise to no end. But we compare/judge between equals then we don't take a side but BALANCE it.. See our journalists or anybody.
 
Salza

Salza

Now 5 reserved will be awarded to pti as well before July 17 for sure. I think situation is much better for PTI as compared to yesterday LHC verdict where Hamza would had got official CM Punjab stamp by now.

With limited governing rights, it won't be easy for pmln to use police for now.
 

