CM Punjab election on 22nd july : Supreme court

Acetic Acid
May 10, 2021
Elections for CM Punjab will be on 22nd July after by elections on 17th july.
Hamza to continue as interim CM with limited powers accepted by PTI.
They don't have Choiceat least it will settle the temperature and crisis... now just rigging is the remaining issue. Waht do u say? neutrals did it? as everyone (judiciary, EC, etc) was getting exposed/naked in supporting Hamza.!!
Kya chutyapa ha?
Of elections are invalid ho can this basori wala be cm? If anyone it should be Buzdar who should be the interim CM not this harami kookri.
Exactly, that was the only legitimate option left. I mean we have 'rigging is normal' attitude.. but never before mistrust on judiciary, judicial commission, etc. add on is PTI supporting journalists and politicians are keep blaming neutrals and saying PDM is just a pawn. So, all the mess is pointed at neutrals instead of PDM or courts. Hence, for face saving, CM election is held after MNA's election.They don't have Choice
Hamza abused power for 2 months though illegal election.
Neutrals want to legitimize hamza so they'll try their best in 17th july By-election.
Tough time ahead for PTI
Bit it is our typical mentality ''' sulah kar lo ji.. kuch lo aur kuch do,, aur mamla khatam karo.. matti pao'''...
You are the unholy cow neutrals milk for their fatty asses to buy DHA's and Papa John's. Why would they kill the golden goose?If you don't like honest/patriot countrymen, just drop a bomb on us and be done with it.
SC mustn't declare Hamza as CM but Buzdar. Bit it is our typical mentality ''' sulah kar lo ji.. kuch lo aur kuch do,, aur mamla khatam karo.. matti pao'''... Merit is not followed and that is why no one gives our courts precedents in their country's courts. Instead, other country's courts would save themselves from what not to do to be like Pakistan's judiciary..
exactly... it is our national trait.. you can observe easily.. We don't compliment our children or spouses but with a little taunt or pinching.. We always try to BALANCE (praise and then insult/taunt) for God knows the best. Except, we suck up to higher table and praise to no end. But we compare/judge between equals then we don't take a side but BALANCE it.. See our journalists or anybody.Law be damned, sulah kar lo, ab Hamza aa hi gaya hai to bas rehne hi do, koi nhn 17 din ki hi baat hai.
Because law and constitution is reserved for Bughaz Imran by the neutralsWhen IK dissolved the assembly, tab it was all to be done very constitutionally, letter of the law and all, but here it's nazriya-e-zarurat.