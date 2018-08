Usman BuzdarHis brief profile isDeputy Mayor Taunsa Sharif on PML-Q ticket in 2002.Switched to PML-N in 2013 and lost despite heavy rigging in favour of PML-N.Switched to PTI this year to become first time MPA.This shows that the man choosen for the most important position has not only the required administrative experience been a one time Naib Nazim of a huge city like Taunsa but also is a commited worker afterall it's been a whole one year (infact few months) since he joined PTI