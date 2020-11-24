CM orders extension of rescue services to tehsil level Meeting told that 5,425 projects of rehabilitation of schools, basic health units and road infrastructure were completed.

: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the relief and rehabilitation department to take necessary measures to extend Rescue-1122 service to tehsil level to minimise losses of life and property in case of disasters and accidents.Chairing a progress review meeting of the relief department here on Monday, he said that all available resources would be utilised to strengthen the rescue services on modern lines to ensure availability of timely services to the citizens, according to a statement.The meeting was informed that so far owners of 81,509 damaged properties in the tribal districts were paid compensation whereas additional teams were deputed for rapid process of the remaining compensations under the citizen losses compensation programme.The meeting was told that a total of 144,615 houses were surveyed for compensation purpose. Mr Khan also directed the authorities concerned to expedite payment of compensation.The meeting was told that a total of 5,425 projects of rehabilitation of schools, basic health units and road infrastructure were completed while work on 370 projects was underway.Briefing the meeting about the establishment of Rescue-1122 stations in all the districts of the province, it was said that a total of 92 stations were fully functional in 32 districts of the province while a scheme was approved for setting up such stations in the remaining districts including Kolai Palas, Tor Ghar and Upper Chitral.Regarding progress on the projects reflected in the new Annual Development Programme, it was said that PC-1s for seven development schemes reflected in the ADP of relief department were approved while work on preparation of one PC-I was in progress.The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the overall performance of relief and rehabilitation department.He directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of all the development projects of the department.