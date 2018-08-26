CM Kamal promises to strengthen Balochistan police force Saleem ShahidUpdated August 26, 2018 Facebook Count0 Twitter Share 0 QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Mir Kamal Khan Alyani has said that the provincial police would be equipped with latest weaponry and technology for eradication of terrorism and crime. Presiding over a meeting on Saturday, he acknowledged that peace had been restored in the province because of the sacrifices and better performance of police and security forces. The new government, he said, will introduce reforms and upgrade the police force for bringing about improvement in their performance. Inspector General Police Mohsin Butt and senior officials briefed the chief minister about the police performance, law and order situation, action against terrorists and constraints the police force was facing. ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER AD CM Kamal promised he would ask Prime Minister Imran Khan for special grant for the police. Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2018