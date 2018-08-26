/ Register

  Sunday, August 26, 2018

CM Kamal promises to strengthen Balochistan police force

    Clutch

    Clutch SENIOR MEMBER

    CM Kamal promises to strengthen Balochistan police force

    Saleem ShahidUpdated August 26, 2018
    QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Mir Kamal Khan Alyani has said that the provincial police would be equipped with latest weaponry and technology for eradication of terrorism and crime.

    Presiding over a meeting on Saturday, he acknowledged that peace had been restored in the province because of the sacrifices and better performance of police and security forces.

    The new government, he said, will introduce reforms and upgrade the police force for bringing about improvement in their performance.

    Inspector General Police Mohsin Butt and senior officials briefed the chief minister about the police performance, law and order situation, action against terrorists and constraints the police force was facing.

    CM Kamal promised he would ask Prime Minister Imran Khan for special grant for the police.

    Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2018
     
    Clutch

    Clutch SENIOR MEMBER

    I really like the new CM of Balochistan and have great expectations from him. He seems to be a very capable person motivated to bring sustainable change in Balochistan.
     
    Dazzler

    Dazzler PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Compared with other stooges that had remained at the helm of affairs in that province, Jam Kamal is indeed more credible and a welcome change.
     
