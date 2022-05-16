Clueless PM Shahbaz Sharif contacts Malik Bostaan, President of Forex Association asking why dollar is going up.

Breaking news. Clueless PM Shahbaz Sharif contacts Malik Bostaan President Forex Association asking why dollar is going up. Apparently he has no confidence in the abilities of his finance team so he resorted to sought out advice from President of Forex Association. He even asked Malik Bostaan to issue a statement to defend Shahbaz Government. Listen to this 36 second clip.

Priceless, clowns running the show.