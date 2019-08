Clueless Pakistan



This thread has been created, based on the timeline where on February 27th 2019, the indian military used it's air force to attack inside Pakistani territory. Where the indians accused Pakistan of being the proponent of an attack on indian military contingent, in Kashmir. This incident, in my view, is widely regarded as a false-flag perpetrated by the indians themselves in order to shift the focus of the world away from india's atrocities in Kashmir. Pakistan responded to india's brazen attack with a counter air strike and achieved decisive results in it's favor. Following the Pakistan's victory in the military skirmish, it's Prime Minister, Imran Khan was on a scheduled State Visit to Washington DC. This state visit was no ordinary visit, and it isn't for the reasons the average Pakistani might interpret. Imran Khan, being the Prime Minister of Pakistan, visibly demonstrated to the world, what an actual leader of a Muslim Nation (Pakistan) ought to be like. For the first time in the history of this country, in 72 years, had any leader of Pakistan ever travelled on a commercial flight, used the country's embassy in the DC as residence for the duration of the trip, but also used local transportation during the visit to minimize the national exchequer's burden. This is by no means, anything ordinary, rather a "slap in the face" of those pathetic imbecils that proclaim to be leaders of Pakistan. Not only was this recognized by the host country's leadership (America), but also by the people of that country and the world.



In this trip, there was a sliver of hope which appeared (even if, for the briefest of moments), in which the leader of Pakistan came very close to garnering support of the most powerful nation on earth, for the Kashmiris. Whether this was going to transpire, is not a realistic interpretation of what "could have been." For Pakistanis must not allow themselves to live in a world of fantasy, rather be pragmatic and reserved in their temprament. However, the "Sliver of Hope" did produce an adrenaline induced, emotionally threatened reaction of the dismally myopic and utterly fascist, BJP-Hinduvta Government. They were obviously threatened by Pakistan, default. But now the stakes were even higher, because Kashmir garnering international attention, under the leadership of Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan. Would only raise the profile of it's arch enemy, but also seriously hamper it's efforts to not just destabilize Pakistan. Rather, to amputate Pakistan from it's roots.



Yes you heard that correct, the BJP-Hinduvta's objectives are far reaching when it comes to Pakistan. They know full well, that when CPEC is up and running, under a government which is both accountable, but ruthlessly focused on the rule of law. That Pakistan would manage to break the shackles of economic depression by reaching a peace deal in Afghanistan, thereby ushering the departure of American military presence in the country. But also through unrelenting crackdown and demolition of corruption (from the top, down) in every part of Pakistani society, politics, business sector, civic services and state institutions. This is a Pakistan that the BJP-Hinduvta fears the most and is haunted by, when it becomes a reality. So by revoking Kashmir's autonomy and bifurcating Ladakh from the State of Kashmir. The BJP-Hinduvta has managed to reveal it's hand, whether willingly or under strategic planning. To put Pakistan on the back foot, to drown Pakistan's focus away from it's impending success and for Pakistan to become "Bi-Polar."



To Pakistanis, you all must not lose sight of what must be achieved:



Pakistan at it's current tragectory;



1. Comprehensive overhaul and reconstitution of the education system.

2. Must remain on track to completing CPEC and it's 100% operational capacity, year round.

3. Ensure all corrupt politicians are convicted and imprisoned.

4. Retrieve all looted wealth of corrupt politicians, foreign and domestic.

5. Completion and continuous maintenance of 10 billion trees planted throughout Pakistan.

6. Achieve Afghan Peace deal, comprehensively, decisively and in finality.

7. Deep-rooted overhaul of law enforcement agencies, ensuring they are honest & objective.

8. Strategic Marshal Plan to comprehensively get out of IMF/WB debt i.e Riba Free.

9. Reconstitute all state institutions with comprehensive fail-proof accountability.

10. Culmimation of above objectives, leads to ultimate act of establishing Madinah State.



What the BJP-Hinduvta knows is that in the event that Pakistan achieves even half of the above stated objectives. Then hindustan is screwed, from every angle imaginable and this is precisely why Article-370 was revoked, in order to divide Pakistan and stop it's progress in it's tracks.



To those Pakistanis who are calling for a full blown war against hindustan. I ask you this, how long would it take for you to give up your depraved addiction to bollywood filth, or dancing around like a bunch of $2 prostitutes to hindustani music on weddings, or flocking around to airports to catch a glimps of bollywood celebrities, or worshipping bollywood celebrities like a bunch of shameless fools? Calling for war against hindustan, yet worshipping it's monkey-*** celebrities is more than hypocritical, it's disgusting. Have you all forgotten who you really are? Have you all forgotten the foundations on which Pakistan was created? Without Islam, there is NO Pakistan. So ask yourselves this, before you start lashing your tongues like morons. What have you done to truly become an Ummi of Nabi Muhammad Alaihi Salaat-u-Wassalam?



Mark my words, and these words are specifically to those idiots calling for open war against hindustan, to liberate Kashmir. Most of you are using this chant for war against hindustan, because you know that in doing so, you divide and polarize Pakistanis. You do not do it out of sympathy for Kashmiris. You do it to undermine the government, in order to topple it out of power and regain your days of looting, plundering and depravity. Sheep in sheep's skin, growling like wolves, when you're nothing more than sheep on it's way to the slaughter house. The days that you all plundered and looted Pakistan when you were in power, are gone and won't ever come back.



Kashmir Baneyga Pakistan, Jab Pakistan Baneyga Musalmaan.

Click to expand...