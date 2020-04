I know nothing about Pakistani politics, society or people. But I know Pakistan cricket team very well. How the various generations of Pakistani cricketers between 1947 to 2015-16 behaved...



Traditionally Pakistani cricket team had been very strong. Just the efforts of two cricketers would be enough to beat India. Be it ODI or be it tests, if the Pakistan cricket team played genuinely to it's true potential the win-loss ratio against India would have been 99:1 without any draw.



But the official results produced were not so. Pakistan lost many matches and many were drawn. Only the first few defeats Pakistan suffered in 1950s were real and there are doubts about even that.



Clearly 1960 onwards it was a case of match-fixing.



Pakistan team's loss and draws against India happened even when Imran Khan was included in the team. Why did Imran Khan allow the defeats and draws?



This gives rise to suspicions. PMIK may be corrupt and he is no different from other politicians. And just as he allowed Pakistan's defeats in Indo-Pak cricket matches, he may be allowing Pakistan's defeats in Indo-Pak political disputes. That's why no progress on Kashmir.



- PRTP GWD

