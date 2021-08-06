Tai Hai Chen
Oct 15, 2017
Clover to supply up to 414 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Gavi
Clover has entered an advance purchase agreement with Gavi to supply up to 414 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.
www.pharmaceutical-technology.com
Clover Biopharmaceuticals has entered an advance purchase agreement (APA) with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to supply up to 414 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum).
The vaccine candidate combines SCB-2019 with two adjuvants, Dynavax’s CpG 1018 advanced adjuvant and aluminum hydroxide (alum).
SCB-2019 could become the first protein-based Covid-19 vaccine to be marketed worldwide through the COVAX Facility, Clover noted.
With an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO) still pending, Clover plans to initially supply 64 million doses of the vaccine via the COVAX Facility this year.
Gavi also holds options to buy up to 350 million more doses, which will be supplied next year.
The deal additionally comprises the option to procure Clover’s variant-based Covid-19 vaccine candidates.
As per the agreement, Clover will get an upfront payment from Gavi and a payment on obtaining positive results in the Phase II/III clinical trial.
The company is eligible to get further advance payments when Gavi exercises its options for doses to be supplied next year.
This vaccine seems cute. Hopefully coming to Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia next year. @UKBengali @Mista
