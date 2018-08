Closing Ceremony: Indo – Thailand Joint Exercise Maitree 2018

The initial days of field training also focused on familiarizing with each other’s modus operandi, basic maneuvers and evolving joint drills. The second phase included practicing of various drills & tactical scenarios in counter insurgency environment, execution of tactical operations like search and destroy operation, house intervention and survival techniques. The exercise culminated with a 72 hour joint exercise on planning and execution of series of tactical operations like raid, pursuit, establishing Military Check Post and cordon and search operations.

The exercise helped in enhancing the cooperation between two armies & bonhomie between troops.