Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 20,862
- 23
- Country
-
- Location
-
[Close Up Video] Look at Just How Powerful the SpaceX Raptor Vacuum Actually Is
SpaceX has just gotten a new Raptor Vacuum and tested it out in McGregor Texas. Check out just how powerful it actually is!
www.techtimes.com
Elon Musk's SpaceX is popular for a reason. Aside from the billionaire's involvement with social media, the company has been making huge contributions to NASA, science, and technology. With big plans ahead, SpaceX has to be at the top of their game in order to keep up with its goals.
Of course, SpaceX's success and popularity is not possible if the company does not focus on the most basic thing, the construction of Rockets. Although Elon Musk does not have an extensive background in rocket science, the SpaceX CEO decided to employ some of the top minds in the industry in order to make it work.
What makes SpaceX so special?
The thing that separated SpaceX from other companies in the rocket industry was that Elon Musk's vision for the future of Rockets was to be able to make them more efficient. This means Elon Musk wanted to construct the entire rocket while also making a large portion of it reusable.
NASA used to buy parts in order to construct Rockets from different suppliers thus making them more expensive and just like Elon Musk's technique with Tesla, he wanted to do the same with SpaceX. This means being able to almost entirely manufacture the whole rocket in-house with just a minimal requirement for outside hardware.
The powerful Raptor Vacuum
Every once in a while, the rockets get upgrades and just recently, SpaceX tried out the Raptor Vacuum which was captured in a recent video shaking the whole footage due to its tremendous power. The Raptor Vacuum is the newest additional hardware to SpaceX's rockets aimed to make them more powerful than they already are.
Although the specified data regarding the test has not yet been released, the video footage was uploaded to SpaceX's twitter account. The footage was gathered from their testing site located in McGreggor, Texas.
Completed a full duration test fire of the Raptor Vacuum engine at SpaceX's rocket development facility in McGregor, Texas pic.twitter.com/0GPSdSifnn — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 25, 2020
Read Also: SpaceX's 'Cleverly Engineered' Starlink Satellites Could Improve US Military Communications Against Potential Threats: Air Force Acquisition Chief is Impressed
Big plans ahead for Elon Musk's SpaceX
Elon Musk has announced big plans for SpaceX aside from the ultimate moon voyage, SpaceX's Starlink is also a very interesting path that the company is taking. The Starlink satellites have just recently been recognized as a possible asset for the US military capable of providing secure and consistent connection when in the air, sea, land, etc.
The Starlink project aims to send a constellation of satellites into low-orbit space to be able to supply internet connection to places where internet is either inaccessible or unreliable or both. Starlink has already commenced its beta testing and it was found that they were able to supply up to 60 Mbps which would most likely increase as the number of satellites increased as well.
Elon Musk's SpaceX has a long way to go despite the long journey it's already had. This just means that additional upgrades like the Raptor Vacuum can be expected.