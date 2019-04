As Pakistanis we must also accept the blame of interfering in Afghan affairs and supporting our puppets instead of coalition government in 1992. In hindsight, Ahmad Shah Massoud would have been a better leader of Afghanistan and nearly 4 million Afghan lives would not have been lost duet to civil wars, US invasion and occupation. On April 24, 1992, the leaders in Peshawar agreed on and signed the Peshawar Accord, establishing the post-communist Islamic State of Afghanistan – which was a stillborn 'state' with a paralyzed 'government' right from its inception, until its final succumbing in September 1996. Under the 1992 Peshawar Accord, the Defense Ministry was given to Massoud while the Prime Ministership was given to Hekmatyar. Hekmatyar refused to sign. With the exception of Hekmatyar's Hezb-e Islami, all of the other Peshawar resistance parties were unified under this peace and power-sharing accord in April 1992. Although repeatedly offered the position of prime minister, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar refused to recognize the peace and power-sharing agreement. His Hezb-e Islami militia initiated a massive bombardment campaign against the Islamic State and the capital city Kabul. Gulbuddin Hekmatyar received operational, financial and military support from neighboring Pakistan. Then we found another puppet Talibans and started another bloodbath in Afghanistan.

Click to expand...