What's new

CLINTON: WHITE HOUSE LIKELY TO REMOVE SOME TARIFFS ON CHINA

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
41,572
-2
81,559
Country
China
Location
China
CLINTON: WHITE HOUSE LIKELY TO REMOVE SOME TARIFFS ON CHINA

November 22, 2021 @ 10:38 am

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told Bloomberg that the Biden Administration would likely remove some punitive tariffs on Chinese imports.

She says there is an ongoing process to try to figure out what America’s best approach to China will be going forward.

“I predict there will be some changes,” she says. “However, they won’t all disappear, and some may continue in the new reality we’re living in.”

Last month, U.S. Trade Rep Katherine Tai said the administration will directly engage with China to enforce commitments the Asian nation made in a trade deal with former President Trump. After more than two years since the duties took effect, the U.S. and China are shipping goods to each other at a pace that seems to suggest the drawn-out trade war never happened.

Tai recently announced that the USTR will reinstate tariff exclusions for some imports from China after previous exemptions expired, and her office is currently taking exclusion requests.

www.newsdakota.com

Clinton: White House Likely to Remove Some Tariffs on China

(NAFB) – Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told Bloomberg that the Biden Administration would likely remove some punitive tariffs on Chinese imports. She says there is an ongoing process to try to figure out what America’s
www.newsdakota.com www.newsdakota.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Daniel808
#TrumpPandemic is Now Trending in American and Worldwide
2
Replies
29
Views
3K
Daniel808
Daniel808
N
The Grandmaster: An Interview with Ambassador Richard Armitage
Replies
0
Views
387
nahtanbob
N
J
When in power, what Trump Means For The World?
Replies
0
Views
609
jung41
J
L
China: Rise, Fall and Re-Emergence as a Global Power
Replies
3
Views
1K
AndrewJin
AndrewJin
sicsheep
The real story behind Shinzo Abe’s visit: China, TPP and what the media won’t tell you about this st
Replies
2
Views
693
Keel
Keel

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom