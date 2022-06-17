What's new

Climbing out of the economic Swamp

Climbing out of the economic Swamp

Interest

Complete ban on interest in the banking system should be implemented in line with the Shariat Court decision. Partnership based models need to be encouraged. Profit and Loss sharing of Bank with the business taking loan need o be implemented.

Gambling

Gambling in various sectors like Stock Exchange and Property needs to be stopped by new measures.

Hoarding

Hoarding of food and industrial inputs needs to be checked. Hoarding of property and stocks to control prices needs to be stopped.

Price Control

Price Control Committees need to be made functional and strict measures should be taken against violators especially in the vegetable and grocery stores.

Lean production/Service

Lean production is an approach to management that focuses on cutting out waste, whilst ensuring quality. Lean production and service delivery principles should be adopted to reduce unwanted expenditures in Government Departments and Private Industries.

Mega Projects

Mega projects such as Motorways should be halted as alternate National Highway and Indus Highway exists. Dams should continue to be built.

Debt Trap

By reducing reliance on debt through curtailment of the Mega Projects and reducing government expenditure, we can get out of the debt trap.

Imports

Just stopping imports of 400 items is not going to decrease our Import Bill. Thousands of items are being imported. We should further expand the banned items list by a wide margin.

Exports

IT exports should be given incentive. Trainings should be held to further develop the Freelancers in new skills.

Army

Three-year conscription should be started from ages 18 to 21. The size of the standing army should be reduced and reliance should be on the support of the conscripts during the war.
 

