Climate Crisis and the Way Forward Ft. Dr. Adil Najam

Climate Crisis and the Way Forward Ft. Dr. Adil Najam



In the latest episode of The Pakistan Pivot, Dr. @Adil Najam, Dean, Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University sits with the Managing Editor @Abdul Basit Khawaja to discuss the climate crisis and the way forward. Dr. Najam discusses Pakistan's vulnerability, the shared responsibilities of the Global North and Pakistan to mitigate the risks and to improve disaster preparedness.

Unfortunately, PakistanNow didn't post timestamps this time. My apologies if you found the lack of timestamps inconvenient.

