Climate change: wet or dry?

BananaRepublicUK

May 13, 2022
Whenever people discuss climate change - Bangladesh is the goto country for western do gooders!

It’s the new “white men’s burden”!

Most Bangladeshis are not panicking about climate change because Bangladeshis have been living with floods for a millennia.

Biggest threat of climate change will be heat and desertification.

Whilst there are many mitigations for excess water - there are zero mitigations for desertifications and wild fires.

Whilst European idiots have been waffling about floods - they forgot about lack of water and wild 🔥.

Well! This week they are getting a taste of the future.

India and Pakistan will be heavily affected by desertification and wild fires. By 2050 - Punjab will be unviable for cash crops.

The heat is on. Europe and western US are literally on 🔥 🔥
 

