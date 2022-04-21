What's new

Climate change technology: is shading the earth too risky?

dexter

dexter

Apr 17, 2009
Pakistan
Pakistan

If the world is getting too hot, why not give it some shade? Solar geoengineering could halt global warming, but there are risks to this controversial technology.

Timestamps:
00:00 - Is solar geoengineering worth the risks?
00:41 - On the frontline of climate change
01:40 - What is solar geoengineering?
02:05 - Why the Saami Council stopped a research project
03:33 - Why we need more research
05:05 - The risk of global political tension
06:12 - The risk of the termination shock
07:07 - What is marine cloud brightening?
09:04 - The risk of unequal effects
 

